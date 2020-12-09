RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Road Safety Center (NRSC), an initiative of the National Transformation Program (NTP), has announced the launch of a digital information platform to improve road safety in the Kingdom.
The Road Safety Observatory aims to enable decision-makers in real-time to reduce problems affecting the safety of road users.
The observatory will serve as an enabling tool that will produce reports, analyses, and compile statistics. It will also use the latest technology to draw maps of dangerous sites or sites of frequent accidents to help the relevant authorities come up with solutions to the problem.
The observatory has employed qualified national and international experts to help make the Kingdom’s road safer by using the latest artificial intelligence techniques used globally to monitor traffic and prevent accidents and traffic bottlenecks.
The platform also allows its users to calculate the economic cost of accidents through a model developed by the center with the participation of the relevant authorities.
The NRSC was established in October 2018 as part of the road safety projects launched within NTP. It aims to improve road safety standards through stakeholders’ coordination.
Observatory launched to improve road safety in Saudi Arabia
- Maps to be made available of sites of frequent accidents
