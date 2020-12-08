Egyptian army says killed 40 suspected extremists in Sinai

You are here

An Egyptian army vehicle keeps its position close to the Rafah border crossing with the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on August 06, 2012. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 December 2020
AFP

  • 15 suspected militants had been killed “in special operations” since September
  • The army said seven of its own personnel had been either wounded or killed
CAIRO: The Egyptian army said Tuesday it had killed 40 suspected militants since September in air and ground operations in the Sinai region, site of an extremist insurgency.
In a video statement posted on Facebook, the army said its air force had “managed to eliminate 25 takfiri elements” ... in the strategic northeastern region.”
Another 15 suspected militants had been killed “in special operations” since September, it said.
Egyptian security officials use the term “takfiri” to refer to extremist militants.
The army also said seven of its own personnel had been either wounded or killed, without specifying how many suffered injuries or died.
The operations also “resulted in the arrest of 12 other” suspected extremist fighters, the statement said without providing dates or places.
In addition, the army said it had destroyed 437 weapons caches, defused 159 improvised explosive devices, and confiscated dozens of other types of weapons.
Egyptian forces have for years fought the insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula, led mainly by the local branch of the Daesh group.
Attacks there have multiplied since the army’s 2013 ouster of president Muhammad Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Since February 2018, the authorities have been conducting a nationwide operation against extremists, mainly focused on the northern Sinai and the Western Desert.
About 970 suspected militants and dozens of security personnel have been killed in the Sinai, according to official figures.
No independently-sourced death toll is available as the North Sinai is off-limits to journalists.

Two protesters killed in renewed unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

Reuters

  • One protester shot dead by guards at the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the town of Takya, west of the city of Sulaimaniya
  • Another protester died after being shot in the neck when Kurdish security forces opened fire to disperse protesters in the town of Sied Sadiq, east of Sulaimaniya
BAGHDAD: Two protesters were shot dead on Tuesday in renewed demonstrations against Kurdish political parties in the northern, Kurdish-run region of Iraq, two local officials said.
The officials, including a health source, said one protester had been shot dead by guards of the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the town of Takya, west of the city of Sulaimaniya.
Another protester died after being shot in the neck when Kurdish security forces opened fire to disperse protesters in the town of Sied Sadiq, east of Sulaimaniya, said a health source and a local official who asked not to be identified.
Five people have now been killed and scores wounded in protests in the past 24 hours. Hospital sources and local officials said the death toll in demonstrations on Monday had risen to three.
Protests over unpaid salaries spread on Tuesday to at least six towns near Sulaimaniya, with angry crowds setting ablaze political parties’ headquarters and local government buildings.
Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Sulaimaniya for several days, demanding their salaries be paid and criticizing the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which controls the Sulaimaniya area.
The semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq has been hit by a nationwide economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Iraq’s oil revenues have sunk.

