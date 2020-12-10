You are here

Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM Diab, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast

NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Others include former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as former public works ministers Ghazi Zeaiter and Youssef Finianos
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers have been charged with negligence over the Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people and devastated vast areas of the Lebanese capital.

Investigating judge Fadi Sawan called Diab in for questioning “as a defendant” next week along with former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, and former public works ministers Ghazi Zeaiter and Youssef Finianos.

Officials have said that a cargo of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical, was stored unsafely for years at Beirut’s port.

The investiagting judge set aside three days from next Monday to interrogate the defendants.

 

All four were charged with carelessness and negligence leading to death over the Aug. 4 explosion at the port.

Sawan will question the caretaker prime minister at the government headquarters, while the three former ministers will be interrogated at his office at the Palais de Justice in Beirut.

Responding to the judicial announcement, Diab said that his conscience is clear, and he is confident that his handling of the case has been both responsible and transparent.

Diab, who resigned in the wake of the August blast after taking office in early 2020, said that he “will not allow the prime minister’s position to be targeted by any party.”

A judicial source told Arab News that the charge against Diab and the ministers is based on signed correspondence and letters confirming their knowledge of the risk posed by substances stored at the port.

“The number of cases filed by those affected (by the port blast) has reached 1,000. These include families of the victims and those whose homes, shops, and cars have been damaged,” the source said.

The judge’s decision to prosecute the caretaker prime minister and three former ministers follows growing public dismay at the length of the investigation and the fact that no senior officials have been charged.

According to the Supreme Judicial Council, Sawan informed the parliament that “there are serious suspicions relating to some government officials,” and highlighted that “one of the heads of the security services” was among those interrogated.

The council said that two French judges investigating the deaths of French citizens in the port explosion believe the results of specialized tests taken at the blast site will not be available until February or March.

Family and friends of Land and Maritime Transport director-general Abdul Hafeez Al-Qaisi, who was arrested in connection with the explosion, staged a sit-in on Thursday outside the Palais de Justice in Beirut to demand his release.

Protesters said that Al-Qaisi “carried out his administrative duty to the fullest within the limits of his legal powers and the regulations in force, and repeatedly warned in official correspondence that this substance was dangerous.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Beirut Beirut explosion Beirut explosions Hassan Diab

Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas

Egyptian security delegation in Gaza to hold talks with Hamas
  • Egypt is brokering an indirect cease-fire understanding between the Palestinian factions in Gaza and Israel
  • Egypt is also trying to end the Palestinian division between the Fatah and Hamas movements
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: An Egyptian security delegation has arrived in the Gaza Strip to hold talks with the leadership of Hamas about developments in the territory and the truce understanding with Israel.

Palestinian sources said a delegation from the Egyptian intelligence service arrived in Gaza through the Beit Hanoun checkpoint, which is under the control of Israel, on a visit that would last for several hours.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the visit of the Egyptian security delegation was in the context of continuous communications between Hamas and Cairo to discuss many issues, the most important of which is arranging the Palestinian house to achieve reconciliation with Fatah.

“We are interested in achieving reconciliation, and we welcome the Egyptian effort in this issue and we are working to make it a success,” Qassem said.

“The Egyptian delegation is discussing the file of lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip and confirming understanding with those occupying it in light of the disavowal of their implementation, in addition to discussing bilateral relations between Egypt and Hamas,” he said.

“We welcome any international or regional visit that would help lift the siege on Gaza and take over the difficult humanitarian conditions that the residents of the Strip are experiencing due to the ongoing Israeli blockade for 14 years,” he said.

“Everyone is required, whether at the international or regional level, to move toward pressuring the occupation to stop the siege on Gaza, which has worsened in an unprecedented way in light of the spread of the coronavirus.”

Sources said that the issue of the Palestinian reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas was at the top of discussions between the two sides. They said that the Egyptian security delegation also discussed current relations between Hamas and Israel, especially with Israel disavowing its pledges to bring in Palestinian merchants and workers and establish projects to employee youths. This was in addition to discussing the prisoner exchange issue, especially as Hamas had stipulated that Israel release all prisoners of the Shalit prisoner exchange deal who were rearrested by Israel.

Egypt is intensifying its efforts to end the Palestinian division between the Fatah and Hamas movements, and it is also seeking calm between the occupation authorities and the Palestinian movements to defuse the escalation and tension between the two sides.

The last visit of the Egyptian security delegation to the Gaza Strip was on Sept. 10, during which the delegation discussed with Hamas the indirect understandings about the occupation and some common issues between the two parties.

On Aug. 31, Hamas announced that an understanding to contain escalation had been reached with Israel in the Gaza Strip after three weeks of tension.

Egypt is brokering an indirect cease-fire understanding between the Palestinian factions in Gaza and Israel, and also to introduce facilities for the Israeli blockade imposed on the Strip since mid-2007.

Recently intensive talks have taken place between Hamas and Fatah in Cairo headed by Fatah Movement Secretary-General Jibril Rajoub and by Hamas Deputy Head of the Political Bureau Salah Al-Arouri. However, after the Palestinian Authority resumed security coordination with Israel, it led to a communication crisis.

The health crisis in Gaza in recent days due to COVID-19 has led to an increase in contact between mediators, Hamas and Israel.

Topics: Egypt Hamas Gaza Israel

45thanniversary

