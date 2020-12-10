You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt grieves for famed author Nabil Farouk

Egypt grieves for famed author Nabil Farouk

Egypt grieves for famed author Nabil Farouk
Dr. Nabil Farouk, one of Egypt’s most prolific sci-fi and mystery writers, passed away at the age of 64.
Short Url

https://arab.news/wt2y7

Updated 10 December 2020
Mohamed Abu Zeid

Egypt grieves for famed author Nabil Farouk

Egypt grieves for famed author Nabil Farouk
  • Farouk wrote more than 500 novels, and millions of copies of his work have been sold since the mid-Eighties throughout the Arab world
  • His most famous work is the “Impossible Man” series, which focused on Egyptian intelligence officer Adham Sabry and his struggle to preserve Arab national security
Updated 10 December 2020
Mohamed Abu Zeid

CAIRO: Fans bid farewell to the acclaimed Egyptian author Nabil Farouk at his funeral on Thursday. Farouk died of a heart attack on December 9 aged 64.

Farouk wrote more than 500 novels, and millions of copies of his work have been sold since the mid-Eighties throughout the Arab world. Farouk started writing action novels for young people in 1984, when he was working as a doctor, as part of a cultural project — Egyptian pocket novels. He eventually gave up his medical career and wrote several successful book series, including “Flowers,” “Zoom,” “2000 Cocktail,” and “Andalucía’s Knight.”

His most famous work is the “Impossible Man” series, which focused on Egyptian intelligence officer Adham Sabry and his struggle to preserve Arab national security against international intelligence agencies.

Farouk was also known for his sci-fi series “Future File,” which told the adventures of an Egyptian scientific intelligence team led by Nour El-Din Mahmoud. He also wrote the TV series “Agent 1001,” starring Mostafa Shaaban, and “Who Is The Killer?” as well as the blockbuster movie “The Hostage,” starring Ahmed Ezz.

Tributes have poured in online and in the media from peers and fans, including Egyptian Minister of Culture Enas Abdel Dayem, who called Farouk “a prominent figure in action novels read by generations of Egptians, as such novels contributed in forming their awareness and ideology.” Head of the Egyptian Publishers union Saeed Abdo said Farouk’s works will “always remain as a witness to his innovation and creativity and as a heritage passed from one generation to another.”

Topics: Nabil Farouk Egypt Arabic literature

Related

Egyptian author Ashour passes away
Offbeat
Egyptian author Ashour passes away
Commotion at Egyptian author’s France appearance
World
Commotion at Egyptian author’s France appearance

Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry scores more nominations in whirlwind winter

Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry scores more nominations in whirlwind winter

Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry scores more nominations in whirlwind winter
Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry has been nominated for a British Independent Film Award, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The young star took to social media to express his excitement.

“THIS. IS. MAD. Thank you so much. I am so deeply honored to be nominated alongside all these incredible actors,” he said on Instagram.

His message went on to thank director and producer Ben Sharrock, who El-Masry said is “a true auteur and one of the most genuine people I’ve ever worked with.” The pair worked alongside each other for critically-acclaimed film “Limbo.”

This year has been fruitful for El-Masry. In November, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced its 2020 BAFTA Breakthrough Brit awards, with the young actor securing a spot on the list.

Topics: Amir El-Masry

Latest updates

Saudi-Egyptian Investment Fund to be activated soon
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly confirmed that “executive agents” will soon be getting to work on making Egyptian-Saudi Investment Fund a success. (AFP/File Photo)
Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’
Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’
Dr. Hani Abdullah Al-Hadrami, associate professor at King Abdul Aziz University
Urban landscape boost: Volunteers honored in Al-Baha region
Leaders react to Morocco-Israel agreement to resume ties
Leaders react to Morocco-Israel agreement to resume ties

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.