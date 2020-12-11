Buffalo Wings and Rings does not so much serve food as offer an experience on a plate.
The restaurant will appeal to sports enthusiasts, with TV screens showing a variety of matches and walls decorated with signed T-shirts belonging to popular players.
But the eatery is also an ideal spot to share laughs with friends and family.
On my visit we were pleasantly surprised by the spicy intensity of the wings. Our order began with the spiciest versions the restaurant could offer, and soon the entire table was scrambling for celery and ice cubes to quell the fiery sensation.
Despite the heat, the wings were highly tasty and delicious.
We also tried sliders in tasty combinations that were well put together.
Buffalo Wings and Rings has it all — experience, flavor and good service.
Where We Are Going Today: Buffalo Wings and Rings
https://arab.news/992pr
Where We Are Going Today: Buffalo Wings and Rings
Buffalo Wings and Rings does not so much serve food as offer an experience on a plate.