Where We Are Going Today: Buffalo Wings and Rings
Ameera Abid

Ameera Abid

Buffalo Wings and Rings does not so much serve food as offer an experience on a plate.
The restaurant will appeal to sports enthusiasts, with TV screens showing a variety of matches and walls decorated with signed T-shirts belonging to popular players.
But the eatery is also an ideal spot to share laughs with friends and family.
On my visit we were pleasantly surprised by the spicy intensity of the wings. Our order began with the spiciest versions the restaurant could offer, and soon the entire table was scrambling for celery and ice cubes to quell the fiery sensation.
Despite the heat, the wings were highly tasty and delicious.
We also tried sliders in tasty combinations that were well put together.
Buffalo Wings and Rings has it all — experience, flavor and good service.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

What We Are Reading Today: Celestial Encounters

Arab News

Arab News

Celestial Encounters is for anyone who has ever wondered about the foundations of chaos. In 1888, the 34-year-old Henri Poincaré submitted a paper that was to change the course of science, but not before it underwent significant changes itself. “The Three-Body Problem and the Equations of Dynamics” won a prize sponsored by King Oscar II of Sweden and Norway and the journal Acta Mathematica, but after accepting the prize, Poincare found a serious mistake in his work. While correcting it, he discovered the phenomenon of chaos.

Starting with the story of Poincare’s work, Florin Diacu and Philip Holmes trace the history of attempts to solve the problems of celestial mechanics first posed in Isaac Newton’s Principia in 1686. In describing how mathematical rigor was brought to bear on one of our oldest fascinations — the motions of the heavens — they introduce the people whose ideas led to the flourishing field now called nonlinear dynamics.

In presenting the modern theory of dynamical systems, the models underlying much of modern science are described pictorially, using the geometrical language invented by Poincare.

Topics: Book Review Celestial Encounters

