Saudi Arabia, South Korea build intellectual property rights

My office has been the key partner for SAIP in implementing initiatives in areas such as establishing national IP strategies: Dr. Yongrae Kim. (Supplied)
My office has been the key partner for SAIP in implementing initiatives in areas such as establishing national IP strategies: Dr. Yongrae Kim. (Supplied)
Updated 18 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

Saudi Arabia, South Korea build intellectual property rights

Saudi Arabia, South Korea build intellectual property rights
Updated 18 sec ago
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Saudi-Korean relations continue to flourish, including in the field of intellectual property as the two nations thrive during a troubling year.
The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) has been active since its inception in 2017 and has signed agreements with the US Patent and Trademark Office, the Japan Patent Office and the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO).
Speaking to Arab News, Dr. Yongrae Kim, commissioner at KIPO, said that his office has been the key partner for SAIP in implementing initiatives in areas such as establishing national IP strategies, nurturing IP specialists and developing an IP automation system.
Kim said that IP provided businesses with an incentive to create new values to achieve growth in quantity and quality based on innovation, and created values that would lead to their success.
“This then eventually contributes to the nation’s efforts to boost national competitiveness. With the understanding of such a significant role that intellectual property plays, many countries are putting their resources in to develop national IP strategies to further improve their economic environment,” he said.
With the continued spread of COVID-19 affecting the global economy, Kim said there had been initial concern over a possible shrinkage or slowdown in innovation efforts, especially in IP filing activities. “Despite this gloomy speculation, we’ve witnessed a steady increase in the flow of incoming IP applications filed domestically on contact or contactless technologies and services,” he said.
“Surprisingly, the total number of IP filings in Korea this year has risen compared to last year, and as far as I understand, a similar trend is being found in other countries, too.”
Kim thinks that this is in part due to the prompt support measures taken by many IP offices around the world to mitigate impacts on their users and applicants and protect their rights. “So, to ensure the continuity in innovation, SAIP and KIPO, for example, have entitled COVID-19-related applications to go through accelerated examination, and reduced fees and extended the time limits on certain actions for affected applicants.”
Kim said that the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling digital transformation across all economic and industrial sectors, and also promoting changes in the landscape of global trade such as the expansion of protectionism, growth of digital trade and reshaping of the global value chain. Kim believes that IP offices now need to gear up for accelerating digital transformation.
“Social distancing has almost become a part of life, and people voluntarily and somehow forcibly spend more of their lives online. This new lifestyle is contributing to the creation of and access to a myriad of data, which will potentially drive significant growth in AI technology and AI-related patent filing.”
He added that IP will increasingly serve as the key factor in corporate competitiveness. “The more movement is limited and digital economy gains traction, the more the importance of IP as a safeguard of core technologies and brand power will be recognized,” he said.
According to the commissioner, there will be a greater emphasis on intellectual property post-COVID, which will serve as a valuable driver to add more value in products and services across the industrial value chain — from research, production, distribution to consumption, and in creating new business opportunities.
“I believe that making it a reality depends in large part on a successful establishment of a solid virtuous cycle among the creation, protection and utilization of intellectual property. This is the environment where individual and enterprise innovators can keep their creative activities that bring value,” he said.
Kim said that KIPO commended the enthusiastic efforts the leadership and SAIP had taken to refine their national IP strategies, which he believes is very timely and likely to have a great ripple effect.
“This is what KIPO and SAIP have in common — both organizations work hard to improve our legal and institutional systems to build a healthy IP ecosystem where valuable, useful, reliable intellectual property rights are fairly protected and used and licensed in the market. Knowing the significance of what we are doing, KIPO and SAIP will continue and strengthen our cooperation in the future toward the realization of such aspirations,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea

Environmentalist suggests ways to preserve Saudi Arabia’s forests

Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Environmentalist suggests ways to preserve Saudi Arabia's forests

Environmentalist suggests ways to preserve Saudi Arabia’s forests
  • Only 0.5% of Saudi Arabia is forested land and excess logging has become a serious concern for eco warriors
Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: In an interview with Arab News on Thursday, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sogair, a founding member of the Environmental Green Horizons Society — a group of Saudi-based environmentalists — suggested eight proposals that the group hopes will reduce deforestation in the Kingdom.
Excess logging in the Kingdom has become a serious concern for environmentalists over recent decades. Only 0.5 percent of Saudi Arabia is forested land, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, while 95 percent is sandy desert — leaving a delicately balanced ecosystem that is now severely threatened by often-illegal logging.
Al-Sogair said that nearly 120,000 hectares of wild trees are lost annually. “The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture confirmed that 80 percent of the Kingdom’s natural vegetation has deteriorated over the past four decades,” he added.
Al-Sogair underlined the importance of natural vegetation for the ecosystem, as it protects soil from erosion and landslides, provides food and medicinal value to humans and animals, promotes biodiversity, and reduces the effects of climate change.
“The poor handling of trees and vegetation in general is a major cause of many of the difficulties related to the increase in dust storms, a phenomenon that is particularly acute in dry areas of the world — including the Kingdom — and has led to many environmental, health and economic problems,” he noted.
Al-Sogair proposed eight solutions to reduce environmental degradation and to preserve wild trees and stop excess logging and said that any successful campaign must start with raising awareness among local communities of illegal logging and the dangers it poses to the environment, including humans. Among his other solutions were the provision of imported wood and coal at appropriate prices; tighter controls over the sale of local firewood and coal; and the cooperation of all relevant authorities throughout the Kingdom.
Retired Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Asmari, an adviser at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, noted that the ministry has made serious attempts to prevent illegal logging of local wild trees in line with its “Let’s Make it Green” campaign and its afforestation campaign.
Al-Asmari told Arab News that both campaigns are aimed at preventing deforestation and suggested that many people who cut down trees may not realize their importance to the local environment.
He explained that the ministry is protecting forests, farms and pastures with special patrols. “The ministry has established a new force — the Special Forces for Environmental Security, in affiliation with the Ministry of Interior — to apprehend violators,” Al-Asmari said. He also praised citizens who are cooperating with the authorities by reporting those who cut down local wild trees.
Under the Pastures and Forests Law, violators found cutting down trees or moving them for local use can be fined a maximum of SR50,000 ($13,328).
Al-Sogair welcomed the establishment of the Special Forces, calling it “an important achievement in protecting the environment and biodiversity and applying penalties to loggers and local firewood traffickers.”
He went on to suggest that the Kingdom could “take advantage of untapped agricultural areas by encouraging and motivating farmers to plant wood-producing trees in marginal areas of farms.”
“This would lead to several benefits, including reducing storm and wind hazards, improving soil properties, enhancing soil fertility, enhancing biodiversity, feeding farm animals, and contributing to the provision of nectar and bee pollen to boost honey production in the region, which would add millions of useful trees to the Kingdom’s afforestation system,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

