EU plans to hit Turkey with more sanctions over Med drilling
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, speaks with Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, third left, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, center right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels on Dec. 10, 2020.
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier brushed off the threat of sanctions
BRUSSELS: European Union leaders early Friday gave the green light for the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in Mediterranean waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus.
“Regrettably, Turkey has engaged in unilateral actions and provocations and escalated its rhetoric against the EU, EU member states and European leaders,” they said in a statement from their summit in Brussels.
At their last summit in October, the leaders offered “a positive political EU-Turkey agenda” to Ankara, including trade and customs benefits and the prospect of more funds to help Turkey manage Syrian refugees on its territory if it halts its “illegal activities” in the eastern Mediterranean.
The leaders said that offer remains on the table if Turkey is prepared to enter into a “genuine partnership” and begin a real dialogue with the EU, and if Ankara shows a willingness to resolve differences through dialogue and in accordance with international law.
But given the lack of a response so far, they invited the 27-nation bloc’s ministers “to adopt additional listings” for sanctions “concerning restrictive measures in view of Turkey’s unauthorized drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.”
The leaders told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to draw up a report on the state of EU-Turkey political, economic and trade relations and to suggest how to proceed, including on widening sanctions, and submit it to the leaders by the time they hold their summit in March next year.
Pressure had been mounting for the EU to act, given its previous threats and Turkey’s refusal to respond.
“The stakes are very precise, very clear: the credibility of the European Union,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said ahead of the meeting. He recalled that the leaders said in October that there would be consequences if Turkey “continued its delinquent behavior.”
“So now, it will be seen whether, as Europe, we are really credible in what we ourselves have agreed to,” Mitsotakis said.
The 27 EU countries are split over how best to handle Turkey. France and Cyprus have pushed for tougher measures like economic sanctions, but other countries are concerned about further undermining the country’s already ravaged economy and destabilizing the region.
On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan brushed off the threat of sanctions and accused the EU, which Turkey is a candidate to join although its membership talks are blocked, of acting “dishonestly” and failing to keep its promises.
“Any decision to impose sanctions against Turkey won’t be of great concern to Turkey,” Erdogan told reporters.
Just over a year ago, the EU set up a system for imposing travel bans and asset freezes on people, companies or organizations linked to drilling activities “which have not been authorized by the Republic of Cyprus, within its territorial sea or in its exclusive economic zone or on its continental shelf.”
Two officials are currently on the list: the Vice President of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation and the deputy director of its Exploration Department. The idea is to add more people or some organizations to the list.
It’s unclear anyway whether more sanctions would slow Turkey down. Steps were taken in the past — the slashing of funds meant to prepare Turkey for EU membership and the virtual freezing of its accession talks — yet Ankara has only become more vocal.
On top of that, Erdogan has shown his willingness to encourage migrants and refugees from Syria to cross the border into Greece and on into Europe, which remains deeply destabilized by the arrival of well over 1 million people in 2015, to ensure that his demands are well understood.
Turkey also plays a military role in Libya, a main jumping-off point in Africa for migrants hoping to reach Europe.

Afghan MPs attack plan to move classes to mosques

Updated 11 December 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan MPs attack plan to move classes to mosques

Afghan MPs attack plan to move classes to mosques
  • The plan is to teach children from classes one to three in mosques to strengthen the Islamic identity of the students
Updated 11 December 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan Education Minister Rangina Hamidi has come under attack in the country’s parliament over a controversial plan to move primary school classes to mosques.

Hamidi announced the proposal on Sunday, saying that teaching children from classes one to three in mosques will “strengthen the Islamic identity of the students” and bring Afghanistan’s religious schools, or madrassas, into the mainstream.

However, many parliamentarians have reacted angrily to the plan, describing it as a “joke” and “totally illogical.”

“This goes against all of the realities of society,” MP Arif Rahmani told Arab News. “It is completely the wrong decision. We cannot use a mosque as a school and a school for normal education as a mosque.”

Despite the wave of criticism, Education Ministry spokeswoman Najiba Aryan said the plan will be implemented next year to help children in remote villages where access to schooling is limited.

“This is to help children who cannot walk long distances to reach schools. Official school curriculums, all subjects, will be enforced for children who will study instead in mosques,” she told Arab News.

“Official education ministry teachers will teach these children, and they will be registered and can go to normal schools for the fourth class,” Aryan said.

Afghanistan has more than 18,500 schools for about 8 million students.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, who leads the High Council for National Reconciliation and shares power with President Ashraf Ghani, also condemned the plan.

“This decision is a mistake for many reasons. We have not helped the madrassas reach that level,” he said.

The development is another setback for the education minister, a US graduate, who over a week ago was criticized by parliamentarians for her lack of fluency in the country’s two main languages, Dari and Pashto. MPs called on her to leave office and urged Ghani to nominate another candidate.

After Hamidi announced her proposal, prominent Afghan political analyst Malik Stez wrote in a social media post that instead of children being sent to madrassas, the minister should be sent back to school “so that she learns how to read and write.”

However, other critics believe the move is part of the Ghani administration’s efforts to shore up its Islamic credentials amid faltering peace talks with the Taliban.

“The government wants to show that ‘we love Islam, we respect Islam and do all we can for it,’” analyst Wahidullah Ghazikhail said. “It wants to distract attention from the peace process and its other shortcomings.”

Ghazikhail described the education minister’s plan as “impractical, unrealistic and illogical.”

“A mosque has only one room, no blackboard and other resources like a normal school,” he said.

Ghani’s former adviser Abdul Sattar Saadat told Arab News that the push to teach children in mosques was “aimed reconciling mosque with school,” but cast doubt over the plan’s feasibility.

“It is a good measure, but it cannot be implemented logistically. Preachers will only allow Islamic-related discussions to take place in mosques, not other studies,” he said.

“Most of the mosques in the countryside and remote areas are under Taliban control, and since the legitimacy of the government and the piety of some of its leaders are already under question, many will look with doubt at this, too.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan
World
Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan

