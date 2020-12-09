You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey brushes off any EU sanctions over east Med crisis

Turkey brushes off any EU sanctions over east Med crisis

Turkey brushes off any EU sanctions over east Med crisis
President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara would continue to defend its rights in the eastern Mediterranean. (Presidential Press Office via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pg4cn

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey brushes off any EU sanctions over east Med crisis

Turkey brushes off any EU sanctions over east Med crisis
  • Tayyip Erdogan: ‘Honest leaders’ within the EU were against sanctions on Turkey
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Any European Union decision to sanction Turkey over its standoff with Greece is not a big concern, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, a day before EU leaders meet for a summit.
Turkey, an EU candidate whose accession has been frozen over issues including its human rights record, is at odds with Greece over maritime and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
“Turkey does not care much about any sanctions decision to be made by the EU,” Erdogan said in a televised press conference at an Ankara airport before leaving for Azerbaijan.
“The EU has never treated us honestly. The EU has never stood by any promise it has given us but we always remained patient and we are still patient,” he said.
Ankara has angered Greece and the rest of the EU by sending a survey ship and navy vessels to the disputed waters in defiance of calls to stop. It ordered the Oruc Reis ship back to port last month.
Athens is now pressing for punitive sanctions against Turkey at the EU summit beginning on Thursday.
France supports Greece’s call for sanctions but not all countries are convinced, with some fearing an influx of refugees from Turkish territory.
Erdogan said “sincere and honest” leaders in the EU were not warm to the idea of sanctions, without naming them.

Topics: Turkey EU

Related

EU leaders run out of patience with Erdogan
Middle-East
EU leaders run out of patience with Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan seeks ‘win-win formula’ in Greece gas row
Middle-East
Turkish President Erdogan seeks ‘win-win formula’ in Greece gas row

Hassan Rouhani: Iran ready for snap return to nuclear deal compliance

Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
AFP

Hassan Rouhani: Iran ready for snap return to nuclear deal compliance

Hassan Rouhani: Iran ready for snap return to nuclear deal compliance
  • US President-elect Joe Biden has expressed readiness to return to the agreement
  • ‘Just as soon as the 5+1 or 4+1 resume all of their commitments, we will resume all of ours’
Updated 7 min 38 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran is ready to return to full compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers as soon as the other parties honor their commitments, President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.
The agreement between Iran and major powers has teetered on the brink of collapse since outgoing US President Donald Trump pulled out of it in 2018 and reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions.
US President-elect Joe Biden has expressed readiness to return to the agreement but over the past 18 months Iran has suspended the implementation of some of its own obligations, including key limits to its uranium enrichment program.
“Just as soon as the 5+1 or 4+1 resume all of their commitments, we will resume all of ours,” Rouhani said.
He was referring to the five veto-wielding permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany with whom Iran reached the nuclear deal.
“I’ve said it before — it doesn’t take time, it’s just a question of willing,” he said in comments to his cabinet aired by state television
Defying criticism from Iran’s ultra-conservatives, Rouhani reiterated his determination to seize the “opportunity” presented by the change of US president in January.
Parliament, which has been controlled by conservatives since a February election marred by record low turnout, passed a bill last week that threatens the prospects for a thaw in relations with Washington.
The bill, which still has to be signed into law by Rouhani, would relaunch Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 20 percent purity and threaten other future measures that would likely sound the death knell of the nuclear deal.
In a blow to the president, the Guardian Council, which arbitrates disputes between parliament and the government, approved the bill last week.
But in his comments on Wednesday, Rouhani appeared to suggest that he would withhold his signature from the bill.
“It is vital that we speak with a single voice,” the president told ministers.
“People voted for a platform... and they want four years of action,” said Rouhani, who won re-election in 2017 with more than 57 percent of the vote.

Topics: Iran US Hassan Rouhani

Related

Anti-tank missile in Libya looks like Iran-produced weapon — UN
Middle-East
Anti-tank missile in Libya looks like Iran-produced weapon — UN

Latest updates

Hassan Rouhani: Iran ready for snap return to nuclear deal compliance
Hassan Rouhani: Iran ready for snap return to nuclear deal compliance
Netflix’s ‘Ava’ follows a paid assassin who trips over her conscience
Netflix’s ‘Ava’ follows a paid assassin who trips over her conscience
Badminton’s world number one Kento Momota returns to competition
Badminton’s world number one Kento Momota returns to competition
Middle East airlines see slight recovery in traffic demand in October
Middle East airlines see slight recovery in traffic demand in October
China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor
China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.