How Middle East social enterprises proved their mettle amid the pandemic

How Middle East social enterprises proved their mettle amid the pandemic
C3 runs accelerator programs on sustainability in 11 countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. (Supplied)
C3 runs accelerator programs on sustainability in 11 countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. (Supplied)
Updated 40 sec ago
Keith J. Fernandez

  • Impact investment has become more attractive to venture capital firms in MENA since the pandemic began
  • Social enterprises have delivered emergency relief to areas underserved by governments and the market
DUBAI: Throughout the Middle East and the world, social enterprises have been among the first to respond to the significant challenges posed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In Tunisia, the Banque Alimentaire Durable dispensed food aid to needy families during the month of Ramadan and beyond, while in Lebanon, the non-governmental organization Abaad fielded nearly twice as many calls on its domestic abuse helpline in the first four months of the year than it did over the whole of 2019.

This ability to deliver emergency relief to areas underserved by governments and the market could see investment in social enterprises remain relatively steady and perhaps even grow, a June survey by New York-based Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) revealed.

Impact investment, valued at $715 billion worldwide, is defined as the funding of projects that generate a positive social or environmental outcome.




C3 runs accelerator programs on sustainability in 11 countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. (Supplied)

The GIIN survey, which polled 294 leading investors with $404 billion of impact investment assets, saw the majority (73 percent) say they would maintain or increase their planned outlay for 2020.

“COVID-19 has increased the need for impact investment and augmented investors’ interest in impact-driven firms,” said Medea Nocentini, co-founder and CEO of C3 (Companies Creating Change).

“Most social enterprises not only survived during the COVID-19 pandemic but also thrived. This proves that companies creating change are the future.”

C3 runs accelerator programs on sustainability in 11 countries throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT). It aims to help entrepreneurs working toward realizing at least one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to maximize their social impact and ensure their financial stability.




Medea Nocentini, co-founder and CEO of C3

Nocentini noted that there had been an increased interest in regional companies creating a positive impact and a better understanding of their business models.

“Investors used to view these companies as small initiatives or non-profit organizations. However, the pandemic made them realize that companies who are seeking to create a positive impact are scalable, sustainable, resilient, and indeed investable,” she added.

Startups that sit at the intersection of technology, development, and social impact could benefit from this increased interest, particularly healthtech, edutech, and agritech within the MENAT region.

IN NUMBER

10,000 - Saudis for whom there is one non-profit social organization.

As the co-founder and CEO of Nabta Health — a hybrid healthcare company focused on diagnosing underlying health conditions in women — Sophie Smith has noted an increased interest since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Until COVID-19, there was little or no interest among Middle Eastern venture capital firms to invest in life sciences and healthcare. Today, we see several of the big venture capitalists (VCs) pivoting away from e-commerce, marketplaces, logistics, and fintech (financial technology) to focus almost exclusively on healthtech,” she said.

“VCs are recognizing the need to invest in accessible and affordable healthcare for people across the region, to enhance overall population health and protect against future pandemics.”

The general consensus among social impact companies, she added, was that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it easier to attract investment, not the other way round.




Sophie Smith, co-founder and CEO of Nabta Health

“The closing of borders and suspension of trade has made governments realize the importance of building local, sustainable businesses, with a particular focus on food and population health security. This is good news for social impact companies that nearly always have a sustainability mandate and a desire to uplift the local community,” Smith said.

Beyond their micro-level impact, social enterprises could also play a larger, national role. For example, financially sustainable social enterprises in Saudi Arabia could contribute an additional 2.5 percent to gross domestic product (GDP) per year and create more than 250,000 jobs by 2030, according to September estimates from PwC. By contrast, in the UK, the sector accounts for 3 percent of GDP.

At present, there is just one non-profit social organization for every 10,000 people in Saudi Arabia, compared to about 50 in Canada and the US, and 200 in France, PwC said. The consultancy sees social enterprises as a promising way to help the Kingdom achieve the ambitious economic transformation outlined in its Vision 2030 development plan.

Whether in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere, impact investing can lead to a more equitable distribution of resources, while generating social, environmental, and economic returns.

 

• The Middle East Exchange is one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives that was launched to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai in the field of humanitarian and global development, to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region. The initiative offers the press a series of articles on issues affecting Arab societies.

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Coronavirus Banque Alimentaire Durable Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) Nabta Health

Bahraini non-profit brings mother nature to the boardroom

Bahraini non-profit brings mother nature to the boardroom

  • Public Planet Partnerships trains businesses how to use nature to operate more efficiently and boost their bottom line
  • Founder Leena Al-Olaimy wants firms to see nature as something they can collaborate with as a socio-economic partner
MANAMA: The scientific and technological advances of the last 150 years have left humanity even more remote from the natural world, as exploitation of natural resources and profits are arguably prioritized over environmental protection.

Leena Al-Olaimy, a Bahraini social entrepreneur, has made it her mission to reset the paradigm, launching non-profit Public Planet Partnerships (PPP) to train businesses how to “team up” with nature to operate more efficiently and boost their bottom line.

“We see nature as something to protect or exploit, unfortunately. But we don’t see it as something to collaborate with as a socio-economic partner,” Al-Olaimy said.

The World Bank values earth’s natural assets at $100 trillion. For instance, California’s street trees annually provide $1 billion in services by regulating the atmosphere and preventing floods, but such contributions are usually overlooked in conventional economics.

So, Al-Olaimy’s PPP model offers an ethos and step-by-step methodology enabling mutually beneficial and regenerative collaborations between humans and the natural world.

“We’d like to see PPP become widely used, so any new or existing business, NGO or government department would look at this framework and find it easy to implement,” she said.

By public, Al-Olaimy means businesses, multilateral organizations, scientists, governments and civil society. By planet, she means all life on earth and its vast resources.

PPP’s open-source tools combine design-thinking, management consulting and spiritual ecology with a science-based approach. With around 20 downloadable tools, organizations can gain unique insights, from reframing nature to see it as a technology to connecting with nature at an intuitive level. These toolkits are available in English, Arabic and French.

IN NUMBER

  • $100,000 Expo Live grant received by PPP to expand its case study library.

PPP’s co-founders piloted its program at COP22, the UN’s 2016 climate change conference in Marrakech. PPP also received a $100,000 Expo Live grant to develop its methodology and toolkit and expand its case study library.

“We wanted to create a planet-centered toolkit that anyone could use and was accessible,” says Al-Olaimy. “Most environmental frameworks are technical, so we set out to create something that would be easy to understand for everyone — from a changemaker to an entrepreneur, corporate innovator or government official.”

Her 12 partnership models include using nature as a sensor, a data partner, a waste manager, a purifier and a protector. For instance, the incredible sense of smell of giant pouched rats enables them to detect landmines and identify tuberculosis in human mucus samples.

“That’s an example of looking at what’s available to you and seeing the superpowers that particular species can offer you,” said Al-Olaimy. “These partnerships should be a win-win, so we’d also look at the threats to that rat species and see how to mitigate these to ensure they thrive.”

Leena Al-Olaimy, Bahraini social entrepreneur

A PPP bootcamp takes an organization through a three-stage process. This begins with planet centering to reconnect with nature at a tactile, sensory and intuitive level. Phase two is “discovery,” where participants examine the available biological resources in their environment and identify potential ecological and species partners, as well as the non-human stakeholders. This phase determines the best bio strategies to adopt, while the final phase is planet partnering.

“We create an inventory of the species available to you and the things these species do that could be useful to your business or organization,” Al-Olaimy said. “We help you experiment — if you were to partner with this species as a data partner, how would that work? Or with another species as a nourisher, what would that entail?

“Once you have an idea, you need to develop a business case. You’d probably need an environmental economist to quantify the costs, for example, but the ideation process can be done by anyone.”

Professionals from more than 40 countries have used the toolkit. “Most of the traction we’ve had has been with design thinkers, sustainability professionals, environmental NGOs,” Al-Olaimy said.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Udemy course is available in English and has been completed by 154 students as of mid-September 2020.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised and encouraged by the traction we’ve had,” she said.

 

This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

Topics: Editor’s Choice

