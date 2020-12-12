Rocket attacks in Kabul kills one

You are here

A series of rockets struck the Afghan capital on December 12, killing one person and wounding another, the interior ministry said, the second such attack to rock Kabul in less than a month. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP)
  • A Taliban spokesman said that his group was not behind the attack
  • Last month, a barrage of rockets hit residential areas in Kabul, killing at least eight people
KABUL: At least one person was killed and two were injured on Saturday in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul as ten rockets hit various parts on the city, officials said.
A Taliban spokesman said that his group was not behind the attack as they continued talks with the Afghan government’s representatives to end nearly two decades of war.
Security officials said it was not clear if militants of Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, were involved in the attack.
Last month, a barrage of rockets hit residential areas in Kabul, killing at least eight people and wounding more than 30.
The regional Daesh group had claimed responsibility for the November attack.

  • At least 30 farmer unions are actively protesting against the new laws
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured farmers on Saturday that reforms in the agrarian sector were aimed at helping them as thousands of farmers continued protests against three new laws to overhaul procurement and sale of produce.
“Reforms will help draw investment in agriculture and benefit farmers, ” he said at the annual meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi.
“The aim of the all government reforms is to make farmers’ prosperous,” he said adding that private sector must help improve the country’s agriculture sector.
But protesting farmers in northern states fear the new legislations will eventually dismantle India’s regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers.
At least 30 farmer unions are actively protesting against the new laws. Talks between leaders of the farmers’ unions and government officials have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers demanding the complete rollback of the reforms.
Despite Modi’s latest assurances, thousands of farmers are trying to enter New Delhi from neighboring states to press for the repeal of the new legislation.
“We plan to protest peacefully,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Indian Farmer Union).
“The government must accept our demands if they want us to stop our protest,” Rajewal said.

