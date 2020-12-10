You are here

  • Home
  • Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan

Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan

Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan
Afghans pray for TV anchor Malala Maiwand who was shot and killed by gunmen soon after she left her house early Thursday, during her funeral ceremony in Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qk5j

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan

Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: Gunmen shot and killed a female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan early Thursday, officials said.
The attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand’s car soon after she left her house in the eastern Nangarhar province, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor.

No one has claimed responsibility, but a Daesh affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and has claimed most of the recent attacks on civilians in the country. The Taliban also operate in the area.
In addition to working as a TV and radio presenter, Maiwand was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.




In addition to working as a TV and radio presenter, Maiwand was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children. (Screenshot/Presidential Palace/File Photo)


Two Afghan journalists were killed in separate bombings in Afghanistan last month. The international press freedom group Reporters Without Borders has called Afghanistan one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Journalists

Related

Prominent Afghan journalist dies in Kabul blast
World
Prominent Afghan journalist dies in Kabul blast
Taliban kidnap six Afghan journalists
World
Taliban kidnap six Afghan journalists

Tokyo’s daily coronavirus infections top 600 for first time

Updated 10 December 2020
AP

Tokyo’s daily coronavirus infections top 600 for first time

Tokyo’s daily coronavirus infections top 600 for first time
  • Japan has reported 168,573 infections since the pandemic began, including 2,465 deaths
  • The surge in infections has placed an added burden on Tokyo’s hospitals
Updated 10 December 2020
AP

TOKYO: The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital topped 600 in a day for the first time Thursday, while experts warned of the increased burden on hospitals.
Tokyo reported 602 new cases, while the daily tally for the entire nation was 2,810. Japan has reported 168,573 infections since the pandemic began, including 2,465 deaths.
The surge in infections has placed an added burden on Tokyo’s hospitals, making it harder for many to treat ordinary patients, said Masataka Inokuchi, who is on the city’s virus task force.
“They are not paralyzed yet, but the situation is getting very tight,” he said.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged residents to avoid non-essential outings, especially senior citizens and their families. Tokyo has issued a request for drinking places to close early until Dec. 17.

Topics: Tokyo Japan Coronavirus

Related

Japan’s capital raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record
World
Japan’s capital raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record
Japan’s capital sees prices fall most in over 8 years as COVID-19 pain persists
Business & Economy
Japan’s capital sees prices fall most in over 8 years as COVID-19 pain persists

Latest updates

Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan
Gunmen kill female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan
US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran
US B-52H bombers fly to Middle East in mission to deter Iran
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM Diab, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast
The Lebanese prosecutor probing this summer's port explosion in Beirut filed charges against Diab, and three former ministers, Lebanon's official news agency said. All four were charged with negligence leading to deaths over the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port, which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. (AP/AFP/File Photos)
Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry scores more nominations in whirlwind winter
Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry scores more nominations in whirlwind winter
Libya's east-based forces release Turkish-owned vessel
Libya's east-based forces release Turkish-owned vessel

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.