You are here

  • Home
  • Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show

Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show

Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show
1 / 3
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George of Cambridge (R), Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (3rd L) and Prince Louis of Cambridge (L) arrive to attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre in London on December 11, 2020. (AFP)
Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show
2 / 3
Britain's Prince William, his wife Britain's Catherine and their children Prince George of Cambridge (R), Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (3rd L) and Prince Louis of Cambridge (L) arrive to attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre in London on December 11, 2020. (AFP)
Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show
3 / 3
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd L) holds Prince Louis of Cambridge (L) as she speaks with Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (2nd R) and Britain's Prince George of Cambridge (R) at a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre in London on December 11, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cv6sd

Updated 12 December 2020
AP

Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show

Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show
  • William, Kate and their children watched a traditional British pantomime performance at the Palladium
  • The performance was organized to thank London’s essential workers and their families
Updated 12 December 2020
AP

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William and his family attended a Christmas show in London on Friday night, where he paid tribute to medical staff and other frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
William, his wife Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, watched a traditional British pantomime performance at the Palladium organized to thank the city’s essential workers and their families.
It was the first time the family of five has appeared together at a “red carpet” event.
William noted the contributions of health service staff, teachers, emergency services workers, and researchers, among others.
“You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices,” he told the audience before the show began.
Earlier in the week, the couple took a three-day train tour of Wales and Scotland to spread Christmas cheer and thank frontline workers there for their hard and dangerous work. However, they received a frosty welcome from leaders in those regions, with one Welsh official saying he would rather “no one was having unnecessary visits” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Britain has Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 61,000 reported dead.

Topics: Coronavirus Christmas Prince William

Related

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award
World
Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award

Saudi wins best actor award at Cairo International Film Festival

Updated 12 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi wins best actor award at Cairo International Film Festival

Saudi wins best actor award at Cairo International Film Festival
  • In its first global screening, ‘The Tambour of Retribution,’ by Saudi director Abdulaziz Al-Shalahi, bags Special Jury Prize
  • More than 90 films from 40 countries, including 20 films in their international premieres, were featured at the festival.
Updated 12 December 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Faisal Al-Dokhei has been awarded the best acting performance prize at the 42nd Cairo International Film Festival for his role in the first Saudi film to enter the festival.

In its first international screening, “The Tambour of Retribution,” by Saudi director Abdulaziz Al-Shalahi, won the Special Jury Prize alongside the Best Acting Performance Award.

Al-Doukhei, who began his career in 2016 and features in a number of movies including the 2018 short film “Black Sand” and “Wasati” in 2016, was presented with the award during Thursday’s event.

The story takes place in the 1990s and revolves around the son of an executioner who falls in love with the daughter of a wedding singer. Between celebrating joy and marking death, the question arises of who will sacrifice their dream in exchange for making the world a better place.

Another Saudi movie that premiered at the event was “The Girls Who Burnt the Night” by filmmaker Sara Mesfer. The film follows two 13-year-old sisters preparing for a wedding party who experience a series of unexpected events after one decides to go on a shopping spree.

In a tweet, Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali said: “I congratulate Saudi arts and culture with the winning of the Saudi films at the CIFF: “The Tambour of Retribution” by Saudi director @EZ_ALSHLAHEI winning the Special Jury Prize and the best acting performance award to @Faiisall2, and the movie “The Girls Who Burnt the Night” by @Saramesfer. Congratulations to all members of the team.”

More than 90 films from 40 countries, including 20 films in their international premieres, were featured at the festival. The Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) is one of only 15 festivals accorded category “A” status by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).

It is the oldest and only internationally accredited cultural feature film festival in the Arab World, Africa and the Middle East.

Topics: 42nd Cairo International Film Festival Faisal Al-Dokhei Culture and Entertainment

Related

British Council turns lens on young Saudi filmmakers
Saudi Arabia
British Council turns lens on young Saudi filmmakers
Saudi artist Ramah Al-Husseini reveals stories behind some of her favorite work
Lifestyle
Saudi artist Ramah Al-Husseini reveals stories behind some of her favorite work

Latest updates

Armenians, Azerbaijan trade blame over breach of Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal
Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded. (AFP/File Photo)
Revenue dispute threatens Libyan oil exports
Egypt to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccines locally
Egypt to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccines locally
Family pressure, starvation forces Abu Sayyaf duo to surrender in Philippines
EU supports Egypt with $96m to fight COVID-19
EU supports Egypt with $96m to fight COVID-19

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.