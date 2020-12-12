Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 166 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 60 were recorded in Riyadh, 34 in Makkah, 23 in Madinah, 22 in the Eastern Province, 7 in Asir and 2 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 350,347 after 239 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,036 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
