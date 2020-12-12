You are here

BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production
Ugur Sahin. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production
  • The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for emergency use on Friday, after Britain became the first country to begin deploying the shot outside of clinical trials earlier in the week
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: The chief executive of Germany’s BioNTech SE said the biggest challenge facing it and partner Pfizer Inc. now that their COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in the US will be to scale up manufacturing to meet huge demand.

“We need to solve the manufacturing challenge,” Ugur Sahin told Reuters in an interview. “It is very clear that more doses are needed. And we are dealing with that question — how to produce more doses.” The companies have said they will produce up to 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine next year.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for emergency use on Friday, after Britain became the first country to begin deploying the shot outside of clinical trials earlier in the week.

Sahin said he expects the companies will receive conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency by the end of the month and can begin rolling out vaccine in European countries early next year.

One way he hopes to boost supply would be by bringing on earlier than projected the 750 million-dose-a-year plant BioNTech bought from Novartis AG in Marburg, Germany.

BioNTech had said it would begin making the vaccine there in the first half of 2021, and Sahin said they are working to get it up and running on an expedited timeline. “The baseline plan is 1.3 billion doses,” Sahin said. “And we are working on an extended plan. I can’t tell you at the moment what is possible and how much we can expand the scale but we will try to do it significantly.”

Supply of the vaccine will be limited at first in the US, which has a population of roughly 330 million. The US government has ordered 100 million doses of the two-dose vaccine and could negotiate for more.

Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an interview with CNBC the company had offered to sell the US more doses as recently as last month but had been turned down.

In data released this week, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine began conferring some protection to recipients even before they received the second shot. It seemed to begin to show some efficacy around 12 days after the first shot.

Sahin said he was surprised by the data: “We know that the immune response is heavily boosted after the second dose.”

Topics: BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer

Revenue dispute threatens Libyan oil exports

Updated 12 December 2020
Frank Kane

Revenue dispute threatens Libyan oil exports

Revenue dispute threatens Libyan oil exports
  • The country has ramped up production that had been idle since the start of the year
Updated 12 December 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Libya’s resurgent oil supplies are facing a new threat amid a standoff between rival factions in the country’s financial establishment.

The conflict-wracked country has surprised global oil markets in the past two months by ramping up production that had been idle since the start of the year.

At the beginning of December, it was reported that Libya was producing 1.3 million barrels of oil per day — enough to concern policymakers at OPEC, of which Libya is a member.

Now, a row over control of the Libyan Foreign Bank (LBF) — the body charged with receiving money from oil sales and transferring the proceeds to the country’s central bank — threatens to block receipt of oil revenues and bring production to a standstill once more.

International Crisis Group, an independent think tank that monitors conflict situations, said recently: “Fears are growing that production could shut again by the end of the year, should a dispute over the management of oil revenues remain unresolved.”

Libya put in place new mechanisms for dealing with oil sales in October when a cease-fire among warring factions allowed production to restart. But those arrangements are on the verge of collapse following disputes between the LBF, the central bank and the state-owned National Oil Corporation over who controls the revenue streams.

“The impasse raises the prospect that international monetary institutions could terminate or restrict all business relations with the bank in a process known as ‘de-risking.’ Such a move would have devastating consequences for the Libyan financial sector, since this institution (the LBF) is key to managing both Libya’s oil revenues and its import-export system,” Crisis Group said.

Some big name banks are believed to have already begun to “de-risk” the Libyan financial network as the fallout over control intensifies.

The new threat to Libyan oil comes as the country tries to put in place a national structure to ensure the October cease-fire continues. But disagreements between factions has slowed progress toward creating a political and economic infrastructure to pave the way to national elections next year.

Libya’s surging oil exports were cited as one of the reasons OPEC+ moderated the terms of a planned increase of 2 million barrels per day at the most recent meeting of the 23-member alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The country had been exempt from OPEC+ quota arrangements while conflict raged there, but its comeback as an oil exporter threatened to upset OPEC+ calculations.

“Settling the feud over control of the Libyan Foreign Bank is urgent, as is finding a compromise on how to manage Libya’s oil revenues,” Crisis Group said.

Last week, Brent oil traded above $50 for the first time since the price collapse of March when pandemic lockdowns hit global oil demand.

Topics: Libya oil revenue Oil supply

