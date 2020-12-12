OIC body adds 66 sites to Islamic heritage list

RABAT: The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) has added 66 new cultural sites to its Islamic World Heritage List.
Twenty-two of those sites, located in the UAE, Afghanistan, Palestine, Yemen, Morocco and Oman, were added to the Islamic World Heritage List, while the remaining 44 sites, located in Palestine, Oman, Iraq, Burkina Faso, Jordan and Kuwait, were added to the preliminary Islamic World Heritage List.
In a statement issued on Friday, ISESCO pointed out that this decision was taken during the third extraordinary virtual session of the Islamic World Heritage Committee, which was held on Thursday.
The committee issued several recommendations, which included adopting ISESCO’s initiative regarding the celebration of the Islamic World Heritage month annually. The move would involve entrusting the General Secretariat with the formation of a body to inspect the extent of the damage to heritage sites and cultural institutions in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh province.
A special program would be designated for digital cultural heritage as part of ISESCO’s “Roads to the Future” Program.