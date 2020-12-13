You are here

  • Home
  • Historic US COVID-19 vaccine campaign launches with convoy of trucks

Historic US COVID-19 vaccine campaign launches with convoy of trucks

Historic US COVID-19 vaccine campaign launches with convoy of trucks
The US could soon launch an immunization campaign against the novel coronavirus after experts voted to recommend emergency approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8qpsq

Updated 13 December 2020
Reuters

Historic US COVID-19 vaccine campaign launches with convoy of trucks

Historic US COVID-19 vaccine campaign launches with convoy of trucks
  • US regulators late on Friday authorized the vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech for use
  • US marshals will accompany the tightly secured shipments from factory to final destination
Updated 13 December 2020
Reuters

Tractor trailers loaded with suitcase-sized containers of COVID-19 vaccine will leave Pfizer Inc’s manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday morning — launching the largest and most complex vaccine distribution project in the United States, where the virus is raging.
US regulators late on Friday authorized the vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech for use, and US marshals will accompany the tightly secured shipments from factory to final destination.
“We have spent months strategizing with Operation Warp Speed officials and our health care customers on efficient vaccine logistics, and the time has arrived to put the plan into action,” Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare, said on Saturday.
Pfizer’s dry-ice cooled packages can hold as many as 4,875 doses, and the first leg of their journey will be from Kalamazoo to planes positioned nearby. Workers will load the vaccine — which must be kept at sub-Arctic temperatures — onto the aircraft that will shuttle them to United Parcel Service or FedEx air cargo hubs in Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, Tennessee, respectively.
From there, they will be trucked or flown to facilities close to the 145 US sites earmarked to receive the first doses.
Familiar UPS and FedEx package delivery drivers, who may also be carrying holiday gifts and other parcels, will deliver many of the “suitcases” into the hands of health care providers on Monday. The shipments are the first of three expected this week.
Healthcare workers and elderly residents of long-term care homes are first in line to receive the inoculations.
Pfizer’s inoculations have the most restrictive requirements for shipping and storage temperature, minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F).
UPS and FedEx are giving the vaccine top priority, reserving space on planes and trucks at a time when pandemic- and holiday- related e-commerce are creating more demand for deliveries than carriers can handle.
Both companies have expertise handling fragile medical products and are leaving little room for error. They are providing temperature and location tracking to backup devices embedded in the Pfizer boxes, and tracking each shipment throughout its journey.

Topics: COVID-19 US Pfizer

Related

UK: Don’t take Pfizer vaccine if you have serious allergies
World
UK: Don’t take Pfizer vaccine if you have serious allergies

Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after attack on school

Updated 30 min 42 sec ago
AP

Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after attack on school

Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after attack on school
  • About 400 students are missing, while 200 are accounted for
  • A resident of the town said the attackers took some of the students away
Updated 30 min 42 sec ago
AP

LAGOS, Nigeria: Hundreds of Nigerian students are missing after gunmen attacked a secondary school in the country’s northwestern Katsina state, police have confirmed.
The Government Science Secondary School in Kankara was attacked Friday night by a large group of bandits who shot “with AK 47 rifles,” Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah said in a statement.
Police engaged the attackers “in a gun duel which gave (some of) the students the opportunity to scale the fence of the school and run for safety,” Isah said.
About 400 students are missing, while 200 are accounted for, Isah said. The school is believed to have more than 600 students.
“The police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and/or kidnapped students,” said Isah.
“Search parties are working with a view to find or rescue the missing students,” he said.
A resident of the town, Mansur Bello, told The Associated Press that the attackers took some of the students away.
It is the latest attack on a school by gunmen in Nigeria.
The most serious incident occurred in April 2014, when members of the Jihadist group Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from their school dormitory in Chibok, in northeastern Borno State. About 100 of the girls are still missing.
The latest attack is believed to have been carried out by one of several groups of bandits active in northwestern Nigeria. The groups are notorious for kidnapping people for ransom.

Topics: Nigeria

Related

Egypt seeks to free citizens kidnapped by pirates off Nigerian coast
Middle-East
Egypt seeks to free citizens kidnapped by pirates off Nigerian coast
Northeast Nigeria attack claimed at least 110 lives: UN
World
Northeast Nigeria attack claimed at least 110 lives: UN

Latest updates

Saudi Public Prosecution seizes $7.46m on money laundering, cover-up
Saudi Public Prosecution seizes $7.46m on money laundering, cover-up
Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after attack on school
Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after attack on school
Kuwait authorizes emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Kuwait authorizes emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Iran’s Khamenei awards military medal to slain nuclear scientist
Iran’s Khamenei awards military medal to slain nuclear scientist
Bahrain authorizes use of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Bahrain authorizes use of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.