Sudan’s PM arrives in Ethiopia to discuss ‘security matters’

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrives in Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. (Twitter/@SudanPMHamdok)/@
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Ethiopia with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. (Twitter/@SudanPMHamdok)/@
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrived in Ethiopia on Sunday to discuss security matters with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Last month, the Ethiopian government launched a military offensive against a rebellious regional government in Tigray.

The ensuing conflict has killed hundreds, and almost 50,000 Ethiopians have crossed the country's northwestern border into Sudan.

It is a refugee crisis that is straining the humanitarian infrastructure in Sudan. The United Nations refugee agency has appealed for $150 million to help cope with the situation.

Both leaders reached an “understanding on various issues,” the Ethiopian prime minister said, following discussion between the two delegations. 

December 1, more than 45,000 refugees had already crossed the Ethiopian-Sudanese border. In the next few months, and depending on how the conflict develops, the United Nations estimates that the number of Ethiopian refugees in Sudan will swell to as much as 200,000.

Although Sudan agreed to open its doors to the Ethiopian refugees, it was not prepared for the influx it would result in. The villages of Hamdayet and Hashaba, for instance, were immediately flooded with thousands of refugees, and the food and the blankets that local NGOs collected among villagers quickly ran out. Many refugees have therefore had to sleep outside without neither.

Shortly after arriving in Ethiopia, Hamdok said that hoping for productive discussions on the situation. 

“I look forward to having productive discussions on political, humanitarian and security matters of common concern that serve the future of peace, stability and prosperity for our two sisterly nations and the region,” he said.

 

Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after attack on school

Updated 13 December 2020
AP

  • About 400 students are missing, while 200 are accounted for
  • A resident of the town said the attackers took some of the students away
LAGOS, Nigeria: Hundreds of Nigerian students are missing after gunmen attacked a secondary school in the country’s northwestern Katsina state, police have confirmed.
The Government Science Secondary School in Kankara was attacked Friday night by a large group of bandits who shot “with AK 47 rifles,” Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah said in a statement.
Police engaged the attackers “in a gun duel which gave (some of) the students the opportunity to scale the fence of the school and run for safety,” Isah said.
About 400 students are missing, while 200 are accounted for, Isah said. The school is believed to have more than 600 students.
“The police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and/or kidnapped students,” said Isah.
“Search parties are working with a view to find or rescue the missing students,” he said.
A resident of the town, Mansur Bello, told The Associated Press that the attackers took some of the students away.
It is the latest attack on a school by gunmen in Nigeria.
The most serious incident occurred in April 2014, when members of the Jihadist group Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from their school dormitory in Chibok, in northeastern Borno State. About 100 of the girls are still missing.
The latest attack is believed to have been carried out by one of several groups of bandits active in northwestern Nigeria. The groups are notorious for kidnapping people for ransom.

Topics: Nigeria

