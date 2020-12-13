You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s Khamenei awards military medal to slain nuclear scientist

Iran’s Khamenei awards military medal to slain nuclear scientist

Iran’s Khamenei awards military medal to slain nuclear scientist
Nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated last month. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n7t7p

Updated 13 December 2020
AFP

Iran’s Khamenei awards military medal to slain nuclear scientist

Iran’s Khamenei awards military medal to slain nuclear scientist
  • Fakhrizadeh was killed on a major road outside Tehran in late November in a bomb and gun attack that the Islamic republic has blamed on its arch foe Israel
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged in 2018 that Fakhrizadeh was the head of a secret nuclear weapons program
Updated 13 December 2020
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday posthumously awarded a prestigious military decoration to top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated last month, state television reported.
Fakhrizadeh was killed on a major road outside Tehran in late November in a bomb and gun attack that the Islamic republic has blamed on its arch foe Israel.
The broadcaster said the first class Order of Nasr (“Victory” in Persian), bearing Khamenei’s signature, was handed to the scientist’s family by the armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri.
“This is a decoration meant for dear ones who defend the Islamic revolution and Iran’s territorial integrity and independence,” Bagheri said.
He added that it is the highest medal awarded in recognition of logistics contribution and support of the troops.
After Fakhrizadeh’s death, Defense Minister Amir Hatami referred to him as his deputy minister and head of the ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), focusing on the field of “nuclear defense.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged in 2018 that Fakhrizadeh was the head of a secret nuclear weapons program, the existence of which the Islamic republic has always denied.

Topics: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran nuclear deal Iran

Related

Turkey rebukes Iran’s ‘offensive language’ against Erdogan
Middle-East
Turkey rebukes Iran’s ‘offensive language’ against Erdogan
Update Outrage as Iran hangs dissident journalist
Media
Outrage as Iran hangs dissident journalist

Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune says needs up to 3 weeks to recover from COVID-19

Updated 3 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune says needs up to 3 weeks to recover from COVID-19

Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune says needs up to 3 weeks to recover from COVID-19
  • The video was broadcast on state television and published on Tebboune’s Twitter feed
  • His absence had sparked concerns of an institutional crisis
Updated 3 min 25 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Sunday he was recovering from the COVID-19 illness, in his first televised appearance since he was hospitalized in Germany almost two months ago.
“Thanks to God... I have started on the road to recovery,” the 75-year-old said a day after the first anniversary of his election.
“It may take two or three weeks but, God willing, I will recover all my bodily strength.”
The video was broadcast on state television and published on Tebboune’s Twitter feed.
He did not indicate his location, but the Twitter feed carried the comment “we will meet soon on the territory of the nation.”
Tebboune was hospitalized in Germany on October 28, and Algerian authorities later announced that he had the COVID-19 illness.
His absence had sparked concerns of an institutional crisis, weeks after voters approved a revised constitution on record low turnout in a referendum widely seen as a maneuver to neutralize the long-running Hirak protest movement.
Tebboune has been unable to sign the revised constitution into law because he must be on Algerian soil to do so.
He also has until December 31 to sign off on a 2021 budget.
But he said Sunday he was following developments in Algeria “day by day, if not hour by hour.”
Visibly thinner and wearing a casual jacket, he sat at a desk next to an Algerian flag.
Tebboune won last year’s widely boycotted December 12 presidential election, following months of mass protests that had swept his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika from office.

Topics: Abdelmadjid Tebboune Algeria COVID-19 Coronavirus

Latest updates

Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune says needs up to 3 weeks to recover from COVID-19
Arab coalition says Riyadh agreement continuing in Yemen
Iran summons German, French envoys after Ruhollah Zam execution outrage
Iran summons German, French envoys after Ruhollah Zam execution outrage
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Sports Minister on efforts to make the kingdom more athletic, and a destination for global competitions
Tap ‘til you drop: Elie Saab joins Amazon’s luxury app
Tap ‘til you drop: Elie Saab joins Amazon’s luxury app

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.