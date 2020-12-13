You are here

Meet Jara, the artist taking Saudi Arabia's rap scene by storm

Jara has established herself as a member of Arab rap music’s next generation. Supplied
Khaoula Ghanem

Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: To sum up her creative output, one simply needs to look at Saudi Arabia-based musician Jara’s Instagram bio, which reads: “Mixed race shawty who raps.”

Don’t even think of boxing her into a single category, though. “I don’t like labels,” she tells Arab News matter-of-factly. “Sometimes, when I talk about music, people will label me as a rapper. I’m like, ‘No, I’m not a rapper. I rap, but I’m not a rapper,” she says. 

Despite only being in the music game for just two years, the 23-year-old is quickly making a name for herself. She released her latest single “966” to instant fanfare on Saudi National Day and was recently selected by streaming giant Spotify for the platform’s latest initiative, Sawtik, which aims to celebrate and support unsigned female artists from the Middle East and North Africa region.

Her decision to pursue music was born shortly after her move to Sweden a few years ago. “I was alone most of the time, so writing was my only outlet. I was writing all the time,” explains the young Jeddah-born musician, who is taking Saudi Arabia’s rap scene by storm. The artist was only 19 when she left her native country of Saudi Arabia for Sweden to study international relations and psychology.

“Moving to Sweden really just kick-started my passion for writing,” she said. “Being exposed to different cultures and different types of people really helped me in the way that I write music.

“When I first moved there, I didn’t know the language, I didn’t have friends. All I had were my notes,” she explained. “One day there was an instrument playing in the background, and I just started reading aloud what I was writing. And then I thought, ‘Oh, this kind of sounds cool.”

In the four or five years since Jara’s arrival to the Nordic country, she has already established herself as an unmistakable member of Arab rap music’s next generation, joining the ranks of other trail-blazing female rappers, such as Felukah, Khtek and N1yah, standing out in the male-dominated industry.

While Jara recognizes that rap isn’t the easiest field to break into as a woman, she does add that her gender is an asset. “Instead of looking at it like it’s something that’s stopping me from getting where I want to be, I would say being a woman is something that is going to help me to get there.”  

Indeed, it’s difficult to describe her as anything other than a woman on the ascent. World, watch this space.

Wands out! Citywide game has Saudi fans flocking to the Kingdom's capital

Bassam Altaimi, dressed as the team’s mascot in a ketchup bottle costume, said that he was responsible for the team’s ingenious name choice. (AN photos by Hala Tashkandi)
Updated 13 December 2020
Hala Tashkandi

  • Saudi fans clad in robes wearing pointed hats hunted the streets for clues to solve the game’s mystery
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi fans of mythological characters and fairytales have dusted off their robes and pulled out their wands to unlock the mysteries hidden inside the Kingdom’s capital.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has affected outdoor events and gatherings in several ways; with concerts, sports events, and parties severely limited, people have been forced to isolate and socially distance in order to combat the spread of the virus.
But a team of dedicated enthusiasts has found a way for people to enjoy the cooler weather and more freeing social atmosphere in Saudi Arabia with a new, pandemic-friendly virtual mystery game.
CluedUpp, a games company based in the UK, has come up with a way for people to get outdoors and engage in fun, mystery-solving adventures with friends and family, even with the ongoing pandemic. Formed in December 2016, CluedUpp has seen almost half-a-million players participating in citywide events across more than 38 countries worldwide with more coming soon.
And the first of those events in Saudi Arabia was held on Saturday, with hundreds of fans taking part. Teams were able to choose their own start times at any point in the day between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., kicking off from Riyadh’s King Abdullah Park and competing to see who could solve the mystery in the least amount of time.
Dubbed “Witchcraft and Wizardry,” the game has been loosely related to the massively popular world of the Harry Potter franchise. Fans flocked to the streets in teams of up to six, bedecked in robes, pointed witch hats, and holding their wands aloft as they hunted the streets for the clues to solve the game’s mystery.

I already bought my ticket for the next event. I know exactly what we did wrong this time, so next time we will definitely be more prepared.

Faisal Alrasheed

Upon purchasing tickets to the event via CluedUpp’s website, fans gained access to the game’s dedicated app, which allowed them to interrogate suspects, examine clues, and piece together the solution by finding the culprit and the weapon used to commit the crime. Teams who managed to solve the mystery fought for coveted places in the Top 25 leaderboard, that featured fun team names like “The Weird Sisters,” “The Lovegoods,” “The Heirs of Slytherin,” and “Dumbledore’s Army.”

Yasmeen Almattboli, whose team dubbed themselves “Pensieve Patronus” as a nod to two Harry Potter franchise references, found the game to be a lot of fun.
“They picked a good spot for the game. I expected it to be crowded, but it wasn’t. It’s a beautiful Saturday, and it’s a safe enough area to walk around,” she said.
Abdullah Alghamdi, of the team “Ketchup Supporters,” told Arab News that he was definitely going to be attending the next CluedUpp event to be held in Riyadh.
“My crew and I are planning to go as ‘The Witchers’ next time, and I’ll be in costume, of course, hopefully as Geralt of Rivia,” he said, referring to the main character of CD Projekt Red’s Witcher game series.

Team "Pensieve Patronus" showed off their specially-made Patronus tattoos in honor of the Witchcraft and Wizardry event. (AN photos by Hala Tashkandi)

Bassam Altaimi, dressed as the team’s mascot in a ketchup bottle costume, said that he was responsible for the team’s ingenious name choice.
“It’s been my favorite condiment for 10 or 15 years now,” he said of the choice.
Mohammad Alfaisal, of the team “Order of the Phoenix,” all dressed in Gryffindor robes, said that the experience was “delightful” and he couldn’t wait to repeat it.
“It’s a new and unique way to enjoy walking around the city. Solving the puzzles has been really fun, and it’s been such a nice way to safely hang out with my friends in the current environment,” he said.
And Faisal Alrasheed, of “The Prisoners of Azkaban,” said that he was glad of the experience of the first game, and was looking forward to the second.
“I already bought my ticket for the next event. I know exactly what we did wrong this time, so next time we will definitely be more prepared,” he said.
CluedUpp’s second game, a murder mystery based on the legend of serial killer Jack the Ripper, who terrorized London during the Victorian era, is slated to take place in Riyadh in March 2021.
Tickets to the event can be purchased on CluedUpp’s website, https://www.cluedupp.com/.

 

Topics: Tattoos

