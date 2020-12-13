You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune says needs up to 3 weeks to recover from COVID-19

Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune says needs up to 3 weeks to recover from COVID-19

A video grab taken from the personal twitter account of Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Dec. 13, 2020 shows him delivering a speech to a camera next to an Algerian flag. (AFP/Twitter Handout)
A video grab taken from the personal twitter account of Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Dec. 13, 2020 shows him delivering a speech to a camera next to an Algerian flag. (AFP/Twitter Handout)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jry6u

Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune says needs up to 3 weeks to recover from COVID-19

Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune says needs up to 3 weeks to recover from COVID-19
  • The video was broadcast on state television and published on Tebboune’s Twitter feed
  • His absence had sparked concerns of an institutional crisis
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Sunday he was recovering from the COVID-19 illness, in his first televised appearance since he was hospitalized in Germany almost two months ago.
“Thanks to God... I have started on the road to recovery,” the 75-year-old said a day after the first anniversary of his election.
“It may take two or three weeks but, God willing, I will recover all my bodily strength.”
The video was broadcast on state television and published on Tebboune’s Twitter feed.
He did not indicate his location, but the Twitter feed carried the comment “we will meet soon on the territory of the nation.”
Tebboune was hospitalized in Germany on October 28, and Algerian authorities later announced that he had the COVID-19 illness.
His absence had sparked concerns of an institutional crisis, weeks after voters approved a revised constitution on record low turnout in a referendum widely seen as a maneuver to neutralize the long-running Hirak protest movement.
Tebboune has been unable to sign the revised constitution into law because he must be on Algerian soil to do so.
He also has until December 31 to sign off on a 2021 budget.
But he said Sunday he was following developments in Algeria “day by day, if not hour by hour.”
Visibly thinner and wearing a casual jacket, he sat at a desk next to an Algerian flag.
Tebboune won last year’s widely boycotted December 12 presidential election, following months of mass protests that had swept his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika from office.

Topics: Abdelmadjid Tebboune Algeria COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

‘Foreign maneuvers’ in West Sahara destablizing Algeria: PM
Middle-East
‘Foreign maneuvers’ in West Sahara destablizing Algeria: PM
Mystery over absence of Algeria leader treated for COVID-19
Middle-East
Mystery over absence of Algeria leader treated for COVID-19

MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis

Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis

MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis
  • Nasser Al-Raimy was training children in Taiz when he was killed by a shell, along with his son
  • Medecins Sans Frontieres said it was shocking that civilian locations continued to come under fire
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A leading international medical charity has condemned a rocket attack that killed a Yemeni football coach and his 10 year-old son.

Former professional Nasser Al-Raimy, 53, was holding a training session on Saturday morning at the stadium of Al-Ahly in Taiz when he was killed along with his son, Imran.

The government blamed the Houthi militia for the attack, which also injured two other children as they took part in training.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was shocking that civilian locations continued to come under fire. 

“Al Ahly Football Club is a well-known civilian location away from the front lines, but it’s also located across the road from MSF Supported Yemeni-Swedish Children Hospital & Al Amal Cancer Hospital,” the charity said. “This isn’t the first time that residents of this area witness such acts of violence.”

“All parties of the conflict have a responsibility to ensure civilians and civilian infrastructure, are respected and protected.”

Taiz city has been a flashpoint during the Yemen conflict with the Iran-backed Houthis previously accused of blockading the city and repeatedly blamed for shelling civilian areas.

A resident of the city, described as a football player, told MSF: “Sport facilities are maybe one of the only places left to give civilians in Taiz, especially children, moments of happiness in such a hard time, but seems not any more.

“I see this unacceptable act of violence deprives civilians from one of the things left to make them still feel that they are humans and we deserve to enjoy life despite what is happening in our city.

“This incident will stay forever in my memory whenever I play football again.”

Tributes were paid to Al-Raimy from Yemen’s internationally recogized government and sports bodies.

He played at Al-Taleea, starting out at the club in 1988 and becoming captain in 1995.

The Houthi militia sparked the war in Yemen when it seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and made a failed attempt to capture the rest of the country.

The militia controls the north-west of Yemen with the internationally-recognized government, backed by an Arab military coalition, in charge of the south.

Topics: Yemen Houthi houthi attack Taiz

Related

A Yemeni man carries the body of a child killed in a mortar shell attack on the country's flashpoint southern city of Taiz. (File/AFP)
Sport
Yemeni football club captain and son killed in Houthi attack 
Special Child killed, several wounded in Houthi attacks on Taiz
Middle-East
Child killed, several wounded in Houthi attacks on Taiz

Latest updates

Sunday trading: Abo Moati recorded highest close since listing
Saudi bus market valued at over $13bn
Saudi Arabia confirms 12 COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases
Iraq puts out fire at one oil well, another flaring
MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis
MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.