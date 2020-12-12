You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Foreign maneuvers’ in West Sahara destablizing Algeria: PM

‘Foreign maneuvers’ in West Sahara destablizing Algeria: PM

‘Foreign maneuvers’ in West Sahara destablizing Algeria: PM
Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said there were foreign maneuvers aimed at destabilizing Algeria. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vj69v

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

‘Foreign maneuvers’ in West Sahara destablizing Algeria: PM

‘Foreign maneuvers’ in West Sahara destablizing Algeria: PM
  • The Polisario had already announced last month that it regarded a 1991 cease-fire as over
  • Algeria, Morocco’s neighbor and regional rival, is the key foreign backer of the Polisario Front
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria’s prime minister on Saturday criticized “foreign maneuvers” he said were aimed to destabilize it, after Washington recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for Rabat normalizing ties with Israel.
“There are foreign maneuvers which aim to destabilize Algeria,” Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said, in Algeria’s first reaction to the US decision.
“There is now a desire by the Zionist entity to come closer to our borders,” he added, in reference to Israel.
Algeria, Morocco’s neighbor and regional rival, is the key foreign backer of the Polisario Front, which has campaigned for independence for the former Spanish colony of Western Sahara since the 1970s.
“We are seeing today at our borders... wars and instability around Algeria,” Djerad said, in a speech to mark the anniversary of demonstrations against French colonial rule.
The surprise announcement by outgoing President Donald Trump on Thursday of US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara was swiftly dismissed by the Polisario, who have vowed to fight on until Moroccan forces withdraw.
The Polisario had already announced last month that it regarded a 1991 cease-fire as over, after Morocco sent troops into a UN-patrolled buffer zone to reopen the road to neighboring Mauritania, Morocco’s sole land link to sub-Saharan Africa.
The Polisario has since claimed that repeated exchanges of fire have taken place along the 2,700-kilometer (1,700-mile) sand barrier that separates the two sides.
The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), which Polisario leaders proclaimed in 1976, is a member of the African Union, but controls just 20 percent of the territory, mostly empty desert.
The territory’s main sources of revenue — its phosphate deposits and rich Atlantic fisheries — are all in Moroccan hands.
As a result, the Polisario is heavily dependent on support from Algeria, where it operates rear-bases and runs camps for tens of thousands of Sahrawi refugees.
For the Polisario, Algeria’s support would be essential for any return to major fighting.

Topics: Algeria Abdelaziz Djerad

Related

Mystery over absence of Algeria leader treated for COVID-19
Middle-East
Mystery over absence of Algeria leader treated for COVID-19
Algeria PM slams reported ransoms to ‘terror groups’
Middle-East
Algeria PM slams reported ransoms to ‘terror groups’

Mystery over absence of Algeria leader treated for COVID-19

Updated 12 December 2020
AP

Mystery over absence of Algeria leader treated for COVID-19

Mystery over absence of Algeria leader treated for COVID-19
  • The president’s office issued a statement on Nov. 30 saying Tebboune had left a “specialized” medical facility and should be returning home
  • The statement compounded the growing mystery surrounding the 75-year-old Tebboune, his whereabouts and his health
Updated 12 December 2020
AP

ALGIERS, Algeria: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune marks a year in office Saturday but he is nowhere in sight since his evacuation to Germany more than six weeks ago for treatment of COVID-19.
The president’s office issued a statement on Nov. 30 saying Tebboune had left a “specialized” medical facility, was continuing his convalescence and should be returning home “in the coming days.”
The statement compounded the growing mystery surrounding the 75-year-old Tebboune, his whereabouts and his health. The clinic where he was treated was never made public.
The absence of the head of state, who also serves as defense chief, recalled the long absences of his predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, for treatment in France of a stroke in 2013 and later in Switzerland for numerous medical check-ups, with lots of speculation and little information on his whereabouts or health.
Bouteflika rarely appeared in public but kept ruling. He was forced to abandon his bid for a fifth term last year before being pushed from office under pressure from street protests and the powerful army.
Tebboune left for Germany Oct. 28.
“I sincerely expected him to give us a surprise by returning home today for the first anniversary of his election. It’s the ideal timing,” Hassiba Aoudia, a retired French teacher said Friday evening. She had been a member of Tebboune’s group of supporters when he was a candidate.
Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad has been in charge during Tebboune’s absence, conspicuous as the country struggles with an economy made worse by the coronavirus and a host of other issues.
Constitutional law professor Fatiha Benabou said there is no date limiting the time Tebboune can be away.
“Authorities have a large margin of maneuver,” she said. “But on a political level, the absence of the president, who embodies the essential powers, is obviously a problem.”

Topics: Algeria COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Turkey to launch massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Middle-East
Turkey to launch massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Algeria PM slams reported ransoms to ‘terror groups’
Middle-East
Algeria PM slams reported ransoms to ‘terror groups’

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show
Prince William thanks pandemic workers at Christmas show
‘Foreign maneuvers’ in West Sahara destablizing Algeria: PM
‘Foreign maneuvers’ in West Sahara destablizing Algeria: PM
Author Salar Abdoh’s ‘Out of Mesopotamia’ journeys through the labyrinth of life
Author Salar Abdoh’s ‘Out of Mesopotamia’ journeys through the labyrinth of life
Media watchdog RSF ‘outraged’ at Iranian execution
Media watchdog RSF ‘outraged’ at Iranian execution

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.