You are here

  • Home
  • Global Islamic finance assets set to hit $3.69 trillion by 2024

Global Islamic finance assets set to hit $3.69 trillion by 2024

Global Islamic finance assets set to hit $3.69 trillion by 2024
The Islamic banking sector contributes the bulk of global Islamic finance assets. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4976x

Updated 13 December 2020
Arab News

Global Islamic finance assets set to hit $3.69 trillion by 2024

Global Islamic finance assets set to hit $3.69 trillion by 2024
  • The top five developed countries in Islamic finance are Malaysia, Indonesia, Bahrain, UAE and Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Global Islamic finance assets are forecast to reach $3.69 trillion by 2024, according to a report released by the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.

The Islamic Finance Development Report 2020 was released by global financial data provider Refinitiv and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private-sector development arm of the IDB.

It stated that global Islamic finance assets increased in value by 14 percent year-on-year to $2.88 trillion in 2019, the highest recorded growth for the industry since the global financial crisis.

The Islamic finance assets of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reached $1.2 trillion last year, followed by the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), excluding the GCC, which was valued at $755 billion, and Southeast Asia at $685 billion, the report said.

The Islamic banking sector contributes the bulk of global Islamic finance assets. The sector grew 14 percent in 2019 to $1.99 trillion in global assets. This compares with just 1 percent growth in 2018 and an average annual growth of 5 percent over the years 2015 to 2018.

According to the report, the top five developed countries in Islamic finance are Malaysia, Indonesia, Bahrain, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the report, Ayman Sejiny, the CEO of ICD, said: “We believe that the analysis and information provided in this year’s report will serve as a vital reference point for the state of the Islamic finance industry during these difficult times and we remain convinced that Islamic finance can play a major role in alleviating the social and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Topics: Islamic finance Islamic Development Bank

Related

Saudi Arabia strengthens position as world’s largest Islamic finance market
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia strengthens position as world’s largest Islamic finance market
1,300 global Islamic finance leaders set for Bahrain talks
Business & Economy
1,300 global Islamic finance leaders set for Bahrain talks

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks
  • After a cross-Channel crisis call, the leaders agreed to ‘go the extra mile’
Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: British and European negotiators were sent back to work Sunday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to abandon their supposed make-or-break deadline.

The pair had said last week they would decide whether an agreement was possible by the end of Sunday, but after a cross-Channel crisis call they agreed to “go the extra mile.”

“We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics,” von der Leyen said in a video message, reading out a joint statement agreed with Johnson.

“Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.”

The EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost held talks late on Saturday and early on Sunday. They have been alternating between the capitals but a European official said that, for the moment, they would remain in Brussels.

In their joint statement, the leaders said: “We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

But speaking for himself, Johnson insisted that agreement was far from sure with less than three weeks to go until Britain leaves the EU single market at the end of the year.

“I’m afraid we’re still very far apart on some key things, but where there’s life there’s hope,” he told reporters.

“The UK certainly won’t be walking away from the talks. I still think there’s a deal to be done if our partners want to do it,” he added, four days after he and von der Leyen had said they would pull the plug on talks on Sunday if no breakthrough was in sight.

Johnson said Britain “would be as creative as we possibly can” — amid reports that the sides are nearing a deal on how to respond if their regulations diverge over time and threaten fair competition.

But Britain could not compromise on the “fundamental nature” of Brexit, controlling UK laws and fisheries, he said.

Without a trade deal, cross-Channel trade will revert to WTO rules, with tariffs driving up prices and generating paperwork for importers, and the failed negotiation could poison relations between London and Brussels for years to come.

Ireland stands to lose out more than most EU countries if trade with its larger neighbor is disrupted, and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney cautiously welcomed the reprieve for negotiations.

“Time to hold our nerve and allow the negotiators to inch progress forward, even at this late stage. Joint statement on Brexit negotiations is a good signal. A deal clearly very difficult, but possible,” he tweeted.

Topics: UK-EU Brexit

Related

EU and UK give each other until Sunday to save Brexit talks
World
EU and UK give each other until Sunday to save Brexit talks
UK and EU set for clash over citizens’ rights during transition
World
UK and EU set for clash over citizens’ rights during transition

Latest updates

Sport will be a tool to benefit the people of Saudi Arabia: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal
Lebanon’s battered economy spurs smuggling across Syrian border
Lebanon’s battered economy spurs smuggling across Syrian border
Pandemic under control in Saudi Arabia
Pandemic under control in Saudi Arabia
What We Are Reading Today: Encounters with Kierkegaard
Mumbai’s century-old food delivery network betting the farm on new venture

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.