Japan's PM may curb tourism campaign to fight coronavirus

Japan’s PM may curb tourism campaign to fight coronavirus
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to halt the travel campaign to the capital Tokyo, above. (AP)
Updated 14 December 2020
Reuters

Japan’s PM may curb tourism campaign to fight coronavirus

Japan’s PM may curb tourism campaign to fight coronavirus
  • The “Go To Travel” campaign has helped stimulate demand for tourism
  • Japan’s government has paused the travel campaign only in two hardest-hit areas
Updated 14 December 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may further restrict a much-criticized travel subsidy program in a bid to contain mounting coronavirus infections, as his approval rating plummets over the handling of the pandemic.
Suga will chair a coronavirus meeting late on Monday to discuss plans regarding the travel campaign, the prime minister’s office said.
He is expected to halt the travel campaign to the capital Tokyo and the city of Nagoya in the large industrial hub of Aichi prefecture, local media reported.
The governors of the Tokyo and Aichi, which includes the city of Nagoya, have said they are in discussions with the central government to decide whether to halt the programs in the regions.
The “Go To Travel” campaign, aimed at boosting regional economies and helping hotels and airlines, has helped stimulate demand for tourism, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.
But while the government aims to promote economic activity, it also wants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Kato added. “That balance depends on the situation in each region,” he said, without elaborating further.
Despite concerns by experts that the travel campaign may help spread the virus, Suga has insisted an immediate halt to the entire campaign is not under consideration.
Local media on Sunday flagged cuts to the travel campaign, while Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura on Saturday said he had asked the government to extend the suspension of the tourism program imposed on the Osaka region.
While Japan has not seen the kind of massive outbreaks that have hit the United States and parts of Europe, infections have worsened as winter has set in, particularly in regions such as the northern island of Hokkaido and the city of Osaka.
The country recorded more than 3,000 new infections for the first time in one day on Saturday and Tokyo, Japan’s capital and largest city, confirmed 621 new cases.
Tokyo has asked bars and restaurants to close by 10p.m. during a three-week period that ends this week. Governor Yuriko Koike is set to extend this period, Kyodo News reported.
Japan’s government has paused the travel campaign only in two hardest-hit areas.
“If the economy is destroyed, then it can become serious trouble,” Suga said during an online town hall on Friday.
Over the weekend, polls found public support for the prime minister has eroded over his handling of the pandemic. A Mainichi newspaper poll on Saturday had his approval rating down to 40 percent, a 17 percent point fall from last month, as has disapproval rating exceeded his approval rate for the first time.
Only three months in office after his predecessor Shinzo Abe abruptly resigned due to ill health, Suga has also come under pressure because of other controversies, including his rejection of scholars on a science advisory panel.

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
  • First shipment of the vaccine arrived in the country on Sunday night
  • Distribution will begin in Ontario on Tuesday
Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

OTTAWA: Canada will begin a roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, just days after becoming one of the first countries to approve the treatment.
The first shipment of the vaccine arrived in the country on Sunday night, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailing the “good news.”
“But our fight against COVID-19 is not over. Now more than ever, let’s keep up our vigilance,” he said in a tweet.
Trudeau has previously said the country will receive 249,000 initial doses of the vaccine this month, the first 30,000 doses of which are expected to have arrived by Monday.
Local media have reported it will be rolled out in Quebec – the country’s hardest-hit province – the same day, where it will be distributed to elderly care homes.
Distribution will begin in neighboring Ontario on Tuesday, the province said on its official website, as part of a pilot scheme to be given to more than 2,500 frontline workers in hospitals and care homes.
It is unclear when precisely other provinces are set to receive the vaccine, though officials have said the roll-out is expected to take place this week.
Speaking to national broadcaster CBC on Sunday, Dany Fortin – who is in charge of the vaccine distribution – said “the delivery schedule is unfolding exactly as planned.”
“The provinces will be in a position to administer the vaccines in the coming days,” he said.
Canada pre-ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine when it was still in development, with an option for 56 million additional doses.
The vaccine – which proved to be 95 percent effective in late-stage clinical trials – is administered in two doses, 21 days apart.
Canada had as of Sunday counted 460,743 cases of the virus, with 13,431 deaths.

Topics: Canada Coronavirus

