You are here

  • Home
  • Jessica Kahawaty gives Instagram star King Bach a taste of home with Mama Rita

Jessica Kahawaty gives Instagram star King Bach a taste of home with Mama Rita

Jessica Kahawaty gives Instagram star King Bach a taste of home with Mama Rita
The Dubai-based social media star and humanitarian launched the food venture, Mama Rita, with her mother Rita Kahawaty in September. (Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vngba

Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

Jessica Kahawaty gives Instagram star King Bach a taste of home with Mama Rita

Jessica Kahawaty gives Instagram star King Bach a taste of home with Mama Rita
Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese-Australian model and entrepreneur Jessica Kahawaty had something special in store for American-Canadian entertainer King Bach on his latest trip to Dubai — her mother’s food.

King Bach, whose real name is Andrew Bachelor, shared an Instagram Story with his 20.3 million followers in which a row of food delivery bags can be seen on a table, straight from the kitchen of Kahawaty’s new take out business, Mama Rita. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mama Rita (@mamarita)

 

“Jessica Kahawaty hooked me up with some goodies from her place, Mama Rita. Thank you,” the influencer and actor captioned the video. 

The Dubai-based social media star and humanitarian launched the food venture with her mother Rita Kahawaty in September. The family business focuses on healthy, home-cooked meals that her mother specializes in, and which she routinely shares on social media.

Kahawaty reposted the content creator’s story and said: “King Bach getting the Mama Rita experience.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mama Rita (@mamarita)

 

King Bach, 32, was the most followed user on the now-defunct video sharing application Vine in 2015 with 11.3 million followers. 

The influencer seems to be enjoying his time in Dubai. Upon arrival, the star shared a video of his luxurious suite – at the Armani Hotel – that overlooks Burj Khalifa and the famous Dubai Fountain.  

In the video, King Bach was amazed by his spacious room, the automated facilities in the suite and the spectacular view of the tallest building in the world. He captioned the 3-minute clip: “Dubai I’m here, what we doing?!?! Convince me to leave my room.”

And is it really a trip to Dubai if you do not visit the desert and see the picturesque sand dunes in the UAE? Not to King Bach, who did just that. He shared a video of his safari trip during which a camel was seen sticking its head through the car window to get a snack, which seemed to scare the influencer.   

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by King Bach (@kingbach)

 

 “I ain’t built for the desert,” he jokingly wrote.  

To mark his trip, King Bach did not just take a picture in the traditional Emirati kandora and the ghutra headscarf, but also danced in them.

He also learned a few Arabic words, like “Yalla Habibi,” which he shared on Instagram, and sped around the city in a Bentley and a Lamborghini. 

Topics: Jessica Kahawaty King Bach

Kim Kardashian’s Skims is coming to the Middle East

Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

Kim Kardashian’s Skims is coming to the Middle East

Kim Kardashian’s Skims is coming to the Middle East
Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Reality star-turned-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West has just announced that her shapewear brand Skims is coming to the Middle East for the first time, exclusively on luxury e-tailer Ounass.com. 

“We’ve handpicked specific pieces for Middle Eastern women,” Kardashian said on her Instagram Stories, adding that the launch will take place on Dec. 17. 

Known for its shapewear and loungewear, Skims is no stranger to controversy, most recently when the red carpet star launched a range of maternity shapewear. 

“To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear… if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back,” Kardashian responded to critics at the time. 

Topics: Kim Kardashian Skims

Latest updates

Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents
Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents
Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia
Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
US imposes sanctions on two Iranian individuals allegedly linked to agent’s disappearance
The US for the first time on Monday accused Iran of direct involvement in the “probable death” of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished 13 years ago. (AFP/File Photo)
Israel’s Netanyahu to enter precautionary virus quarantine
Israel’s Netanyahu to enter precautionary virus quarantine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.