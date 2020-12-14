Saudi Arabia issued more than 400,000 tourist visas in six months

You are here

Above, Polish tourists pose fo a photograph as they vist the King Abdulaziz museum of Masmak in the old quarter of Riyadh on Oct. 17, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 14 December 2020
Hala Tashkandi

  • The new system allows citizens from 49 countries easier access to visit the Kingdom
Updated 14 December 2020
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism issued more than 400,000 tourist visas in the first six months of its new tourist visa system following its launch in September 2019, the ministry has confirmed.

The new system allowed citizens from 49 countries the opportunity to apply for an e-visa online or get a visa on arrival into Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The ministry said that the new system helped to boost investment in the tourism sector, develop the national economy and increase job opportunities within the sector. The Kingdom aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) to 10 percent by 2030.

The ministry said it provided SR160 million ($42.66 million) in loans to support the tourism sector.

The Kingdom also created a national destination promoter, the Saudi Tourism Authority, and launched a $9 billion Tourism Development Fund, made up of $4 billion in capital investment and $5 billion in agreed memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with private banks.

Through these developments the Kingdom aims to become one of the world’s premium tourism destinations in the next ten years. Forbes Magazine reported that, by 2022, the Kingdom intends for tourism to contribute 4.5 percent to its GDP and add an additional 260,000 jobs, 150,000 hotel rooms and 62 million tourism visits a year.

The Kingdom is also pushing ahead with the construction of a number of giga-projects designed to attract international and domestic tourists, create millions of jobs and bring foreign investment into the economy. These include NEOM, the Red Sea Project, Amaala, and Qiddiya.

Tourism plays a key role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan for economic diversification, and the ministry hopes that this will open the door for investors.

In an October interview with CNBC about Saudi Arabia continuing to build projects despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Tourism Ahmad bin Aqil Al-Khateeb said that now was “absolutely the time” to charge ahead with plans for the giga-projects, and that their goals were aligned with those of Vision 2030.

Topics: tourism Saudi Arabia

Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia

Updated 14 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia

Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia
  • Amazon Payment Services will enable Saudi businesses to process both global and local payments
  • Omar Soudodi: What we’re trying to do is further empower organizations in Saudi Arabia, big or small, to build simple, trusted and affordable payment experiences
Updated 14 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Amazon has launched its payments services platform in Saudi Arabia as part of its introduction across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The service offers businesses in the region the capacity to accept all forms of payments securely.

Amazon Payment Services will enable Saudi businesses to process both global and local payments, enable payments to be made in installments, monitor payment performance and protect businesses from fraud attempts by accurately converting currencies.

Amazon Payment Services began as Payfort in 2013 and joined the Amazon group of companies when the online conglomerate acquired the Souq Group in 2017.

“Payfort is becoming Amazon Payment Services, which launched today,” said Omar Soudodi, managing director of Amazon Payment Services.

“What we’re trying to do is further empower organizations in Saudi Arabia, big or small, to build simple, trusted and affordable payment experiences,” Soudodi told Arab News.

Online adoption has increased significantly in Saudi Arabia over the past five years. Soudodi said it is due to an increase in the number of organizations, companies, startups and government bodies offering their services to customers able to pay online.

There is also a growing diversification of payment methods, which has resulted in countless customers turning to online shopping in the form of services like MADA in the Kingdom, Meeza in the UAE and Value in Kuwait.

“These payment methods are making it simpler to transact online. What we do at Amazon Payment Services is allow organizations to accept these payment methods,” said Soudodi.

Amazon Payment Services simplifies the integration of these payment methods so they can be accepted by businesses and startups, instead of having to sign contracts each time.

By creating safe payment systems and user-friendly payment experiences that are not detrimental to the customer shopping experience, Amazon Payment Services is ensuring stability for organizations and returning customers.

“We’re very excited. Saudi Arabia remains a hypergrowth market when you look at the online trends. We did see 35 percent of customers say that they like to make purchases now with a debit or credit card when making large purchases in Saudi Arabia,” said Soudodi.

The service will also allow users to analyze customer data and discover insights into their online shopping behaviors.

“We work closely with organizations such as Saudi Payments on how we can increase payment adoption in the Kingdom and contribute to Vision 2030,” Soudodi added.

Managing Director of Saudi Payments Fahad Al-Akeel said: “Being in an extensive partnership with Payfort for several years, we are very excited about the next endeavor with Amazon Payment Services, which will facilitate more opportunities for digital payments in Saudi Arabia, in addition to diversifying secure and convenient contactless payment options for our Saudi consumers.”

Topics:  Amazon Amazon Payment Services Omar Soudodi

