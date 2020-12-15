Philippines repatriates over 300,000 OFWs since onset of COVID-19 outbreak

You are here

13,537 OFWs were brought back last week. (AFP/File)
Updated 15 December 2020
Ellie Aben

  • Government aiming to facilitate return of 70,000 to 80,000 more workers
Updated 15 December 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: More than 300,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been repatriated by the government in the past 10 months, with plans to facilitate the return of thousands more who have been impacted by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in their host countries, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday.
The DFA statement added that 13,537 OFWs had been brought home last week, the highest weekly total since repatriation efforts began in February.
“This is the biggest repatriation effort in the history of the DFA and of the Philippines,” Sarah Lou Arriola, DFA undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs, said in a statement.
“We thank the indefatigable efforts of our DFA personnel who have been working 24/7 since February. We also thank our Foreign Service Posts and our partner government agencies for their invaluable contribution to the DFA’s repatriation efforts,” she added.
With the latest arrivals, the number of overseas Filipino returnees reached 300,838, out of which 90,621 are sea-based workers, while 210,217 (69.88 percent) worked on the land.
One of the 59 flights facilitated by the DFA in the past week was a Philippine Airlines chartered flight, which transported 319 distressed Filipino workers from Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
It was the fifth DFA-chartered flight to repatriate stranded Filipinos from Saudi Arabia’s eastern region.
The department, through its embassy in Port Moresby, also assisted in the safe return of OFWs from the Solomon Islands, while a collaboration with the Philippine Embassy in Amman resulted in the successful repatriation of 18 Filipinos from Jordan.
The DFA assured Filipinos who remain stranded abroad that the agency was working “doubly hard to ensure they will be given a chance to return to the Philippines.”
In a televised interview on Friday, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Hans Cacdac said the government aimed to repatriate 70,000 to 80,000 more OFWs by the end of the year.
He added that the number could go higher as more OFWs sought to be home during the holiday season.
Upon their arrival in the Philippines, all returnees are being aided by the government to travel back to their respective provinces.
At the same time, OFWs whose employment was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are given a one-time cash assistance of P10,000 ($200) under the Department of Labor and Employment’s “Abot-Kamay ang Pagtulong” program.
The government has allocated P1.8 billion to benefit repatriated OFWs and those in the host country.
Also, the government will be providing a one-time educational, financial assistance of P30,000 to student dependents of displaced or deceased OFWs as well.
Last week, the government partnered with a private company to help OFWs resume normalcy by giving them access to livelihood assistance to establish a small business, such as sari-sari stores, eateries, meat-processing units, water-refilling station, and farms to raise livestock.
 

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

‘Democracy prevailed,’ Biden says after US Electoral College confirms his win

Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

LANSING, Michigan/WILMINGTON, Delaware: Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to “turn the page” on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday, hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the US presidency.
The vote, typically a formality, assumed outsized significance in light of President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to subvert the process due to what he has falsely alleged was widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.
Some Trump supporters had called for protests on social media, and election officials had expressed concern about the potential for violence amid the president’s heated rhetoric. But Monday’s vote proceeded smoothly, with no major disruptions.
California, the most-populous US state, put Biden over the 270 votes needed to win the Electoral College when its 55 electors unanimously cast ballots for him and his running mate, Kamala Harris. Biden and Harris — the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to become vice president-elect — will be sworn in on Jan. 20.
Biden earned 306 electoral votes in November compared with 232 for Trump.
“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago,” he said in his speech to mark his Electoral College victory. “And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.
“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed.”
Under a complicated system dating back to the 1780s, a candidate becomes US president not by winning the popular vote but through the Electoral College system, which allots electoral votes to the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on congressional representation. (Here’s a graphic on how the Electoral College works: https://tmsnrt.rs/3lUKcgv)
In 2016, Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton despite losing the national popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots. Biden won the popular vote in November by more than 7 million votes.
Electors are typically party loyalists who are unlikely to break ranks, although there are sometimes a handful of electors who cast ballots for someone other than the winner of their states. In 2016, for instance, seven electors went “rogue,” a historically unusual number but still far from enough to change the outcome.
Few observers had expected Monday’s vote to alter the election’s outcome. With Trump’s legal challenges floundering, the president’s dim hopes of clinging to power rest in persuading Congress not to certify the Electoral College vote in a special Jan. 6 session — an effort almost certain to fail.
Trump had also pressured Republican lawmakers in battleground states that Biden won, such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, to set aside the vote totals and appoint their own competing slates of electors. But lawmakers largely dismissed the notion.
“I fought hard for President Trump. Nobody wanted him to win more than me,” Lee Chatfield, Republican speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives, said in a statement. “But I love our republic, too. I can’t fathom risking our norms, traditions and institutions to pass a resolution retroactively changing the electors for Trump.”
In Arizona, at the beginning of the electors’ meeting there, the state’s Democratic secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, said Trump’s claims of fraud had “led to threats of violence against me, my office and those in this room today,” echoing similar reports of threats and intimidation in other states.
“While there will be those who are upset their candidate didn’t win, it is patently un-American and unacceptable that today’s event should be anything less than an honored tradition held with pride and in celebration,” Hobbs said.
A group of Trump supporters called on Facebook for protests all day on Monday in Lansing, Michigan, outside the state Capitol, which was closed to the public as a security precaution.
But by early afternoon, only a handful had gathered, including Bob Ray, 66, a retired construction worker. He held a sign that read: “Order a forensic audit,” “save America” and “stop communism.”
Electors received a police escort to and from the building. One elector, Marseille Allen, told MSNBC she wore a bulletproof vest at the urging of family and friends.
A small group of Republicans who claimed to be electors for their party sought to gain access to the Capitol building as the proceedings were getting under way but were refused entry by police.
They asked for a slate to be delivered to Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but the officer at the door told them he would not deliver the paperwork and that they should contact the officials independently.
Trump said late last month he would leave the White House if the Electoral College voted for Biden, but he has since shown little interest in conceding. On Monday, he repeated a series of unsupported claims.
“Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime,” he wrote on Twitter.
Trump’s sole remaining gambit is to convince Congress to reject the results in January.
Under federal law, any member of Congress may object to a particular state’s electoral count during the Jan. 6 session. Each chamber of Congress must then debate the challenge before voting by simple majority on whether to sustain it.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is sure to reject any such challenge, while senior Senate Republicans in the Senate on Monday dismissed the idea of overturning the result.

Topics: Joe Biden US2020Election

