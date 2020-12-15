You are here

'Godmothered': Are sugary fantasies losing their charm?

‘Godmothered’: Are sugary fantasies losing their charm?
The film stars Jillian Bell (left) and Isla Fisher. (Supplied)
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Godmothered’: Are sugary fantasies losing their charm?

‘Godmothered’: Are sugary fantasies losing their charm?
CHENNAI: Helmed by Sharon Maguire, whose “Bridget Jones’s Diary” was a fascinating watch, “Godmothered” nips at the heels of popular fairytales in a bid to offer audiences a delightful little story, but in this case it falls flat.

Disney’s latest flick is a sugar spun magic-and-mayhem mess that is over-reliant on traditional fairytale tropes — pumpkins that turn into coaches pulled by mice that transform into — well, I’m sure you’ve guessed it.

Set in a beautifully illuminated Boston — it’s Christmas time after all — Mackenzie (Isla Fisher) is a single mother with two daughters working at a local TV station. Up in Motherland, Eleanor (Jillian Bell) is a trainee fairy, passionate about helping mortals on Earth. When she discovers a letter written by a little girl asking for “happily ever after,” Eleanor jumps at the chance to help.

Clumsy to the core and completely disappointed to learn that the girl, none other than Mackenzie, is a woman now, Eleanor makes up her mind to turn the mother’s life into a fantastical fairytale. Hiccups, ranging from disastrous to amusing, ensue as the fairy learns the ropes.

The film industry is notoriously competitive and Disney appears hell bent on adding its offerings to an already overloaded festive season schedule. While this may be great for harrowed parents whose children are at home for the holidays, one does wonder if the era of quintessential fairytales is over. Can production houses still sell fairies, goblins and witches to a generation that swears by hardcore reality? Yes, the likes of “Trolls” and “Onward” still captures an avid audience, but sugary fantasies are quickly losing their charm.

As for the casting, the clumsy and catastrophic Bell does introduce an antithesis to the delicate, dainty fairy of yesteryear, which is a fresh take on the concept and the one redeeming — if not slightly annoying — aspect of the film.

What We Are Reading Today: Reasons for Welfare

What We Are Reading Today: Reasons for Welfare

What We Are Reading Today: Reasons for Welfare
Robert Goodin passionately and cogently defends the welfare state from current attacks by the New Right. But he contends that the welfare state finds false friends in those on the Old Left who would justify it as a hesitant first step toward some larger, ideally just form of society. Reasons for Welfare, in contrast, offers a defense of the minimal welfare state substantially independent of any such broader commitments, and at the same time better able to withstand challenges from the New Right’s moralistic political economy. This defense of the existence of the welfare state is discussed, flanked by criticism of Old Left and New Right arguments that is both acute and devastating.
In the author’s view, the welfare state is best justified as a device for protecting needy — and hence vulnerable — members of society against the risk of exploitation by those possessing discretionary control over resources that they require. Its task is to protect the interests of those not in a position to protect themselves. Communitarian or egalitarian ideals may lead us to move beyond the welfare state as thus conceived and justified.
Moving beyond it, however, does not invalidate the arguments for constantly maintaining at least the minimal protections necessary for vulnerable members of society.

