Fans in a tailspin as British singer Zayn Malik teases new music 

DUBAI: British singer Zayn Malik teased new music by posting a short video on Instagram as he headed back to the studio on Monday — days after his partner Gigi Hadid headed back to work after giving birth to their daughter in September.

The former One Director star’s fans could not be any happier. Although Malik has not yet released any details, they have already expressed their excitement on Twitter.

“YALL @zaynmalik he be making something in the studio and I ******* cannot wait, ITS GOING TO BE PHENOMENAL… AS ALWAYS,” one user wrote.

“Straight up was thinking of you this morning and bam! You are at the studio making bangers,” another said.

Malik, 27, released his last album “Icarus Falls” in 2018, but has since worked on singles, like “Better,” and collaborations with other artists, including US singer Zhavia Ward for “A Whole New World.”

The new father recently welcomed his first child — a baby girl with part-Palestinian model Hadid.

Since her birth, the Hadid family has been sharing throwback pictures of couple’s pregnancy journey.

On Monday, the catwalk star’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, shared pictures from the day the couple found out they were having a girl.

“This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020... thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift,” wrote Gigi’s mother on Instagram, captioning an image of the new parents with a cake and a picture of her hugging the couple to celebrate the news.