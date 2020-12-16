You are here

Camp closures force Iraqi families back to shattered homes

Two boys play outside their tented home in the village of Debaja, west of Mosul, Iraq. (AP)
A boy plays next to a tarp provided by the UN and taken from a recently closed camp for Iraqis who were internally displaced. (AP)
AP

  • At least 34,000 people have been pushed out by the closure or consolidation of 11 formal camps since mid-October
DEBAJA, Iraq: After living in a camp for three years, 70-year-old Merhi Hamed Abdullah returned to his village west of the city of Mosul to find it in ruins — his first glimpse of home since Iraq defeated the Daesh group.
To shelter his family of seven, Abdullah resurrected the tent he had hurriedly packed as the government closed Hamam Alil camp last month, forcing him and 8,500 others to return to devastated hometowns and an uncertain future.
All around Abdullah, 200 other returnee families in the remote village of Debaja followed suit. The sweeping plains are dotted with burned-out shells of broken homes and, next to them, the tents they have erected, emblazoned with the unmistakable logo of the UN refugee agency. Without running water or electricity, Debaja is pitch black at night. Few have steady work.
“If it were up to me, I wouldn’t have left,” Abdullah said. “It wasn’t.”
The closure of Hamam Alil camp, south of Mosul, was part of a government push to shut down all camps for internally displaced persons, or IDPs, by the end of the year. Iraq’s cash-strapped government says accelerated closures are needed to revive lagging reconstruction efforts.
Aid groups warn the rapid closings could leave tens of thousands of people homeless in winter months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Haphazard implementation, they say, threatens to create new displacement, cause informal settlements to mushroom and fuel resentments in an Iraqi society still reeling from the memories of IS’s brutal rule.
So far, at least 34,000 people have been pushed out by the closure or consolidation of 11 formal camps since mid-October. Aid groups say the number is likely higher. Another 26,000 people are still in the three remaining camps in federal Iraq slated for closure.
More than 180,000 people live in 25 other camps in the Kurdish-run northern region. It is not clear when they would face closure.
Expelled camp residents are left to live in wrecked homes or in tents, or drain savings renting in expensive urban sprawls. The most stigmatized — families affiliated with the Daesh group — say they have nowhere to turn.
“Pushing people out of camps might seem like ending displacement, but it doesn’t solve the crisis in terms of offering durable solutions to that displacement,” said Marine Olivesi, spokeswoman for the Norwegian Refugee Council.
Iraq’s 2014-2017 war against Daesh drove 6 million Iraqis from their homes, nearly 15 percent of the population. Over the years, many returned, and in August 2019, the Baghdad government began closing camps. It sped up the process in mid-October, when camps still held more than 240,000 people.
Nearly 75 percent of Hamam Alil camp’s residents said they couldn’t return because their homes were destroyed, according to a survey conducted by the NRC before the camp closed.
In Laylan camp, west of the city of Kirkuk, 7,000 IDPs were given days to pack up and leave, prompting management to scramble and prepare three month’s supply of life-saving medications.
The UN has raised alarm, finding that 30 percent of returnees are not in “safe or dignified” housing since leaving camps.
Government officials say that by pushing IDPs to return, aid groups can shift from managing camps to assisting development.
“We need them to return to rebuild their towns and villages,” said Najm Jibouri, governor of Nineveh province, where Hamam Alil is located. “Yes, they will suffer ... But that doesn’t mean we should keep them in camps without a deadline.”
In an example of what some Nineveh officials hope will be replicated elsewhere, the UN’s International Organization of Migration recently assisted IDPs in Salamiyah camp to assess the cost of repairing homes, said Azad Daoud, deputy head of the immigration department in Mosul.
Though Jibouri has pressed Iraq’s prime minister and the UN for more assistance, with temperatures dropping, many returnees said they cannot wait.
In Mosul’s Hay Tanak slum, Ghanem Khalaf, 41, inspected the trench dug with his bare hands to keep out sewage that floods his single-story home whenever it rains. His home’s exposed concrete walls have no insulation to trap warmth.
“We have to stay here, there are no other options,” said the father of five, who left Jadah Camp months ago.
As camps empty out, the government has no master plan for the most stigmatized of the residents: the wives, widows and mothers of Daesh members, who face discrimination and fear retribution by militias and their own tribes.
With trucks parked to collect their belongings in Laylan camp, Suha Ahmed said she cannot go back to her village south of Kirkuk.
Though she formally disavowed her Daesh-member husband – a procedure required for these families – her tribe has not accepted her return. She also fears the nearby checkpoint manned by Shiite militiamen.
“I don’t know where to go,” said Ahmed, who has five children, the youngest three years old.

Iraq

New film ‘Nasrin’ tells story of hero who stood up to the Iranian regime

Updated 16 December 2020
RAY HANANIA

  • Filmmaker Jeff Kaufman tells of his admiration for Nasrin Sotoudeh and the activists who shot his documentary in secret inside Iran
CHICAGO: It is one thing to criticize the brutality of the Iranian regime from outside of the country; it is quite another to do so from within, under constant surveillance by the nation’s secret police or even from the inside of a prison cell.

Yet that is exactly what Nasrin Sotoudeh has been doing for most of her life. As a lawyer she fought for the rights of dissidents who dare to condemn the oppressive actions of Iran’s religious rulers.

Her poignant and inspirational story is told in a new feature-length documentary film that was secretly recorded inside Iran. “Nasrin,” which is narrated by Oscar-winning British actress Olivia Coleman, reveals how a woman who was one of her country’s leading lawyers, fighting to preserve freedom of speech and human rights, was torn from the arms of her husband and two children by Iran’s secret police and locked up.

“Nasrin Sotoudeh is one of the most remarkable human-rights activists on the planet,” said Emmy-nominated filmmaker Jeff Kaufman, the film’s producer, director and writer.

“She has been called the Nelson Mandela of our time, for good reason. She has for decades used her legal work to advocate for human rights in Iran, grassroots democracy in Iran (often representing) people of religious minorities in that country, children, fighting against the death penalty.”

Kaufman explained that his film aims to show international audiences the reality of life as an Iranian in modern-day Iran.

“(The film) profiles Nasrin and her work but we also really wanted to bring alive the rich culture of Iran and show that there is a difference between the leadership of that country and the people of that country,” he said.

The documentary was secretly filmed in Iran by a team of men and women who risked arrest and harsh punishment to tell the story of Sotoudeh’s activism on behalf of prisoners and the families of people who “disappeared” after standing up to the Iranian regime.

Nasrin Sotoudeh is one of the most remarkable human-rights activists on the planet, Emmy-nominated filmmaker Jeff Kaufman says.

Kaufman said that he and his fellow producer on the film Marcia Ross, who is also his wife, “were constantly blown away by the courage of the people that we portray in this film, and also the courage of the people who were able to shoot it for us in Iran.”

He added: “Just picking up a camera and walking around with Nasrin Sotoudeh can get you in a lot of trouble.”

The film was shot over a two-year period, ending in June 2018, that included some shocking and frightening developments.

“One day, Marcia and I were talking to Nasrin and her husband on FaceTime as they were walking through a beautiful park in Tehran, talking about their lives and work and things like that — and about two days later, Nasrin was arrested,” Kaufman said.

“She was charged, in part, for defending women in this movement called the ‘Girls of Revolution Street’ where they take off their hijabs and wave them in public. But it was really retaliation for all of Nasrin’s human rights work. She was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes.”

It is not the first time Sotoudeh has been locked up. She was arrested in 2010 and spent more than three years in jail before she was released. During her periods of detention, she has gone on hunger strike several times to protest against the way she and her family were being treated. In August this year she began another hunger strike, this time calling for the release of political activists from prisons “because the health conditions there are horrible — they are ravaged by COVID-19” Kaufman said.

“Rather than release Nasrin, they sent her to another prison where she contracted COVID herself and she (was sent) home on a temporary health leave, having both COVID-19 and a heart condition,” he added. “She was told that health leave would stay active for a while but last week she was abruptly sent back and is in prison now.”

The film was shot over a two-year period, ending in June 2018. (Supplied)

Millions of people from more than 200 nations have called for Sotoudeh’s release including US President-elect Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, journalists Christiane Amanpour, Gloria Steinem, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, and Margaret Atwood, author of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Kaufman compared Sotoudeh to heroes of the American civil-rights movement who fought for equal rights and justice for African Americans, such as Georgia congressman John Lewis, who died on July 17 and with whom Kaufman had worked. Lewis was one of six leaders, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who organized the 1963 March on Washington. He and King were beaten by police during the 1965 protests in Selma, Alabama.

“(Lewis) saw that his own struggle for civil rights had a universal element, and he realized that connected him to the struggle for LGBTQ rights and for woman’s rights as well,” said Kaufman.

“Nasrin is very much like that. Personally, she reminds me so much of John Lewis: (she has) great warmth and a wonderful sense of humor, a smile that can light up a room.”

She also has great strength, he added, which can clearly be seen in the documentary.

“You see in the film, when she is arguing in Revolutionary Court in Tehran on behalf of Shirin Ebadi and there is a judge and a prosecutor in a room against her, she is tough,” said Kaufman. “She may be small, she may be frail right now, but she is one of the toughest people I have ever seen.”

Ebadi is Iranian political activist, lawyer, former judge and human rights activist who founded the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003 for her work fighting for the rights of women, children and refugees.

“Nasrin” will be available to stream online from Dec. 18. Visit www.NasrinFilm.com for more details and to watch the trailer.

Nasrin Sotoudeh Iran

