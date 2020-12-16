You are here

  Riyadh to host 2034 Asian Games

Riyadh to host 2034 Asian Games

Riyadh to host 2034 Asian Games
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach delivers a speech on video during the 39th Olympic Council of Asia meeting in Muscat, Oman on Dec. 16, 2020. (AFP)
  'Thank you, Asia, for solidarity and coordination,' OCA president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait says
MUSCAT: Riyadh will host the 2034 Asian Games, the Olympic Council of Asia’s general assembly decided on Wednesday.

Doha meanwhile will host the 2030 edition of the Games.

The OCA reached a deal to vote on the 2030 but to give the other candidate the 2034 event.
“That means no winner, no loser,” OCA president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait said. “Thank you, Asia, for solidarity and coordination.”
The vote on Wednesday was repeatedly delayed by problems with the electronic voting system with many delegates taking part remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the hall, 26 delegates were given paper ballots and 19 voted remotely.

Liverpool boss Klopp hails ‘true legend’ Houllier

Updated 15 December 2020
AFP

Liverpool boss Klopp hails ‘true legend’ Houllier

Liverpool boss Klopp hails ‘true legend’ Houllier
  • Houllier lifted both those trophies, as well as the UEFA Cup, during his third season in charge
Updated 15 December 2020
AFP

LONDON: Current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to former Reds boss Gerard Houllier, who died aged 73 on Monday, calling the Frenchman a “true coaching legend.” 

Houllier won four major trophies, including an unprecedented treble in 2001, during a six-year spell as manager of the Premier League giants.

“He is a true Liverpool legend and he is a true coaching legend,” Klopp, who has won the Champions League and Premier League titles with Liverpool, told the club’s website.

“He was really influential in the game. A great coach, but a human being who gave you a really warm feeling when you were around him. For all of us it is a big loss and a really sad day.”

Houllier helped Liverpool become a consistent force in English football again after a barren spell in the late 1990s.

Last season’s Premier League triumph under Klopp ended a 30-year wait for a top-flight league title, while Liverpool’s only other major honors in the 90s were the 1992 FA Cup and 1995 League Cup.

Houllier lifted both those trophies, as well as the UEFA Cup, during his third season in charge, before his side also beat Manchester United to win the 2003 League Cup.

“I met him before I came to Liverpool and I knew him a little bit then,” said Klopp, who took over at Anfield in 2015.

“When I arrived here, one of the first messages I received — and I didn’t even know he had my number — was from Gerard Houllier...

“He was really supportive from the first day. Between now and then, always messages came in after big games, big defeats, big wins and all these kind of things.

“In between, Gerard really texted and told me, ‘That was right ... that was wrong ... I know the situation ...’ and all this kind of stuff.

“He was a really, really, really nice and gentle person. I miss him now already.”

Houllier, who also coached the French national team, Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, was instrumental in the development of Liverpool’s former Melwood training center.

“Melwood at the time was a really modern place and that was because of him — he was a really modern coach, he played a specific way of football,” added Klopp.

