Great Pyramid relic found in Scottish museum

Great Pyramid relic found in Scottish museum
Great Pyramid relic found in Scottish museum
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

Great Pyramid relic found in Scottish museum

Great Pyramid relic found in Scottish museum
  The fragment, lost for over a century, is one of just three items retrieved from the Egyptian pyramid
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

LONDON: An ancient wooden relic, lost for over a century and one of just three items retrieved from the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt, has been discovered in the archives of the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

The wooden fragment, part of a collection known as the Dixon Relics after the man who discovered them, is thought to have been from a cedar measuring ruler, and could shed new light on the construction of the pyramid.

It was found by Abeer Eladany, a curatorial assistant at the university, in a cigar box with an old Egyptian flag on it.

“The university’s collections are vast — running to hundreds of thousands of items — so looking for it has been like finding a needle in a haystack,” said Eladany, who is originally from Egypt.

“I couldn’t believe it when I realized what was inside this innocuous-looking cigar tin. I’m an archaeologist and have worked on digs in Egypt, but I never imagined it would be here in northeast Scotland that I’d find something so important to the heritage of my own country,” she added.

“It may be just a small fragment of wood, which is now in several pieces, but it’s hugely significant given that it’s one of only three items ever to be recovered from inside the Great Pyramid.”




Abeer Eladany with the discovery. (University of Aberdeen)

The fragment was originally discovered by Waynman Dixon in 1872 as he was exploring the Queens Chamber of the pyramid.

It is thought to have been bequeathed to the university by Dixon’s friend James Grant, the noted Victorian Egyptologist, but was misplaced as it was not properly classified. The other two Dixon Relics, a ball and a hook, are housed at the British Museum in London.
The chamber is now inaccessible, but images of the larger piece of wood that the fragment is thought to have been taken from were captured via a remote camera in 1993.




The wooden fragment, part of a collection known as the Dixon Relics after the man who discovered them, is thought to have been from a cedar measuring ruler. (University of Aberdeen)

Carbon dating of the fragments has cast new light on the building of the pyramid, with the wood dated to 3341-3094 BC.

Most historical records place the construction of the pyramid to 2580-2560 BC, during the reign of Pharaoh Khufu.

“It’s even older than we’d imagined. This may be because the date relates to the age of the wood, maybe from the center of a long-lived tree,” said Neil Curtis, head of the university’s museums and special collections.




The fragments were found in a cigar box with an old Egyptian flag on it. (University of Aberdeen)

“Alternatively, it could be because of the rarity of trees in ancient Egypt, which meant that wood was scarce, treasured and recycled or cared for over many years,” he added.

“It will now be for scholars to debate its use and whether it was deliberately deposited, as happened later during the New Kingdom, when pharaohs tried to emphasize continuity with the past by having antiquities buried with them.”

Topics: Pyramids Egypt Scotland UK

Pakistan’s ancient form of wrestling threatened by ‘obsession for cricket’

Updated 17 December 2020
Naimat Khan

Pakistan’s ancient form of wrestling threatened by ‘obsession for cricket’

Pakistan’s ancient form of wrestling threatened by ‘obsession for cricket’
  • Malakhra has been practiced in the regions that make up present-day Pakistan and India for the past 5,000 years
Updated 17 December 2020
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: It’s an ancient form of wrestling that has existed in the regions that make up present-day Pakistan and India for the past 5,000 years.

On Tuesday, however, only a few hundred people gathered at Karachi’s Mohammadan football stadium to watch wrestlers from across Pakistan’s southern Sindh province battle it out for the final Malakhra match of the season.

Malakhra matches, often also held in Iran and Afghanistan, began in 1978 in Karachi, said Gul Sher Sheedi, a 61-year-old former wrestler who supervised Tuesday’s match, lamenting that the game “received little attention in the cricket-obsessed city and country.” 

“While cricket gets full official attention, many local sports, especially Malakhra, are deprived of government patronage,” Sheedi said. “When the government pays attention, a sport is highlighted and gets sponsors.”

“The wrestlers of Malakhra remain poor despite giving their all to the game,” he said.

A Malakhra match starts with both wrestlers tying a twisted cloth around the opponent’s waist and then trying to throw the contender to the ground. 

The game spans three days, with three wrestlers ultimately bagging the first, second and third prize after a finale.

“The tournament is being held on the occasion of the anniversary of the death of Hazrat Syed Mahmood Shah,” Sheedi said, referring to a local saint.

Khairuddin alias Talib, who defeated his opponent Tedi Sheedi, said that the three winners would get cash prizes but the other contestants would go home with “nothing.” 

“We entertain people; we have kept this old game alive. But what do we get?” he said. “We get nothing, neither money; nor the limelight,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan wrestling

