You are here

  • Home
  • British Army disinfectant kills 99% of coronavirus cells

British Army disinfectant kills 99% of coronavirus cells

A disinfectant spray created by the British Army is to go on general sale after it was found to kill 99.99 percent of coronavirus cells within a minute of coming into contact with them. (Photos: Cpl Adam Wakefield/ British Army)
A disinfectant spray created by the British Army is to go on general sale after it was found to kill 99.99 percent of coronavirus cells within a minute of coming into contact with them. (Photos: Cpl Adam Wakefield/ British Army)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rq6k5

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

British Army disinfectant kills 99% of coronavirus cells

A disinfectant spray created by the British Army is to go on general sale after it was found to kill 99.99 percent of coronavirus cells within a minute of coming into contact with them. (Photos: Cpl Adam Wakefield/ British Army)
  • New spray found to eradicate virus in under a minute
  • Virusend will be on sale to the public
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A disinfectant spray created by the British Army is to go on general sale after it was found to kill 99.99 percent of coronavirus cells within a minute of coming into contact with them, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Over 50,000 recyclable bottles of the spray, called Virusend, are being handed out to members of the UK military working at coronavirus testing stations, while it is set to be priced at £7.99 ($10.76) for the general public to buy.

Developed using army and government grant funds, it uses compressed air rather than flammable propellant gas. The technology was developed by Pritchard Spray Technology Ltd.

The company’s CEO Michael Pritchard said: “This pioneering spray will change the way we combat this and all future pandemics. This has been a truly unique collaboration that showcases what we, the UK, can achieve.”

Virusend was trialled at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LTSM). “Significant reduction is seen within one minute of contact with the virus, meaning Virusend is highly effective at inactivating SARS-CoV-2,” said LTSM’s Dr. Grant Hughes.

It is also being used at the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS (National Health Service) Trust on wards used by coronavirus patients, and other wings including operating theaters.

The director of the National Institute for Health Research’s Surgical MedTech Co-operative, Prof. David Jayne, said: “If the clinical trials are successful, we hope that the technology will be made widely available to help protect our staff and patients.”

Topics: UK Army Coronavirus

Related

Saudia uses UV radiation to disinfect cabins from COVID-19
Saudi Arabia
Saudia uses UV radiation to disinfect cabins from COVID-19
Special A disinfection robot built by students combats COVID-19 in Lebanon
Middle-East
A disinfection robot built by students combats COVID-19 in Lebanon
Russian leader Putin has ‘disinfection tunnel’ to protect him from coronavirus
World
Russian leader Putin has ‘disinfection tunnel’ to protect him from coronavirus
Drones disinfect Indian coronavirus pandemic hotspot city after clashes
World
Drones disinfect Indian coronavirus pandemic hotspot city after clashes

UN official calls for more international attention on South Sudan

Updated 47 min 57 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN official calls for more international attention on South Sudan

UN official calls for more international attention on South Sudan
  • David Shearer praises peace deal’s achievements ‘but progress is lagging’
Updated 47 min 57 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has urged the international community to direct its attention to the country as it struggles to get back on its feet following a 2018 peace deal.

The agreement, signed by South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir with rebel factions, was designed to end a civil war that had killed over 50,000 people, displaced 2 million, and stalled the country’s political progress since it had gained independence in 2011.

While intercommunal violence remains a threat, political violence has reduced significantly since the peace deal was signed.

UNMISS chief David Shearer praised the progress made in the formation of a transitional government, led by Kiir with First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

“These achievements are to be commended, but progress is lagging,” Shearer warned, adding that many other peacebuilding benchmarks stipulated in the deal, such as the Transitional Security Arrangements aimed at unifying the security forces, continue to stagnate.

“This hold-up leaves a local vacuum of power and makes it difficult to nip in the bud brewing intercommunal violence,” he said.

Briefing a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC), Shearer stressed the importance of international engagement in driving the momentum of the peace process in South Sudan.

The lack of international support and guidance contributes to “the sense of drift that people are frequently remarking upon,” he said.

“Nevertheless, collectively we still need to remain focused on South Sudan and guide the peace implementation.”

Despite a recent 64 percent drop in violent incidents, 2,000 people lost their lives this year in intercommunal conflicts that are being “weaponized and turbocharged by external actors acting in their own economic or political interests,” Shearer said.

He warned of an imminent descent into chaos, prompted by several factors that have come to form a “perfect storm” on top of the widespread poverty the South Sudanese are reeling under.

The top UN envoy to the country told ambassadors that severe food insecurity is plaguing half the population.

“It’s driven by displacement from conflict and severe flooding, which is affecting around a million people, with the loss of livestock and crops,” he said.

Amid fears that tensions may worsen with the onset of the dry season — which often sees farmers competing over scant resources — and the worsening economic situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the specter of famine is now looming large over the world’s youngest nation.

The latest IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis has found that communities in six South Sudanese counties are facing “famine likely” or “catastrophic” conditions.

Mark Lowcock, the UN humanitarian affairs chief, pointed to the link between “catastrophic levels of food insecurity” and violence.

“We see the highest levels of food insecurity in the places most affected by violence,” forcing civilians who are already in a precarious position to adopt “harmful coping mechanisms” such as early marriage or dropping out of school, Lowcock told the UNSC.

The UN has allocated $40 million for South Sudan this year, but he called for more funding to meet growing needs.

“We need more funding to ensure food and livelihoods, health services and other lifesaving programs are supported (across) the entire country,” he said. 

Shearer said: “What South Sudanese citizens want is very simple: Peace.” He urged parties “to take concrete steps to breathe fresh life into the (peace) process — above all, to compromise — to achieve the peace dividends that citizens deserve.”

He added: “As always, we’ll be right by their side, doing everything we can to make the hopes of the South Sudanese people for a peaceful and prosperous future a reality.”

Topics: United Nations South Sudan

Related

South Sudan rebel leader-turned-VP tests positive for coronavirus
Middle-East
South Sudan rebel leader-turned-VP tests positive for coronavirus
South Sudan rebels reject president’s peace compromise
World
South Sudan rebels reject president’s peace compromise

Latest updates

British Army disinfectant kills 99% of coronavirus cells
A disinfectant spray created by the British Army is to go on general sale after it was found to kill 99.99 percent of coronavirus cells within a minute of coming into contact with them. (Photos: Cpl Adam Wakefield/ British Army)
UAE minister hails progress in clean energy sector
UAE minister hails progress in clean energy sector
UN official calls for more international attention on South Sudan
Saudi Seera Group signs deal with Hilton
For Seera Group, the deal entails promoting the Hilton chain to visitors coming from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt. (Reuters/File Photo)
UN Security Council urges Libya’s warring parties to intensify peace efforts
UN Security Council urges Libya’s warring parties to intensify peace efforts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.