Israeli-UAE consortium buys payments firm Finablr

Israeli-UAE consortium buys payments firm Finablr
Some companies backed by Indian billionaire BR Shetty, who owns a controlling stake in Finablr, have come under severe financial strain. (Twitter: @finablr)
Updated 17 December 2020
Reuters

  • Finablr, which listed shares in London in 2019, warned of potential insolvency in March
DUBAI: Payments company Finablr is selling its entire business and operations to an Israeli-United Arab Emirates consortium for a nominal $1 after running into financial difficulties, the company said on Thursday.
Global Fintech Investments Holding (GFIH), an affiliate of Prism Group AG, has partnered with Abu Dhabi’s Royal Strategic Partners to buy the business, Finablr said in a statement.
GFIH will provide working capital to support Finablr so it can continue to operate and support various stakeholders, including its employees and creditors, the statement said.
Finablr, which listed shares in London in 2019, warned of potential insolvency in March and it brought in law firm Skadden to investigate any historic potential misconduct and misappropriation of its assets.
Some companies backed by Indian billionaire BR Shetty, who owns a controlling stake in Finablr, have come under severe financial strain after it emerged this year they had undisclosed debt and alleged fraudulent transactions had taken place.

Saudi Arabia eyes $58bn investments by 2023, says Tourism Minister

Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract new investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023. (Photo: Social Media)
Updated 8 min 4 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia eyes $58bn investments by 2023, says Tourism Minister

Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract new investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023. (Photo: Social Media)
  • Kingdom is optimistic about the tourism sector for the next five to 10 years
Updated 8 min 4 sec ago
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract new investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023, and more than SAR500 billion until 2030, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib said during the 2021 Budget Forum.

He added that investors are keen to invest in the tourism sector, and the primary beneficiary is the private sector. “The Ministry of Tourism has to go a long way to boost the sector’s contribution to the national economy,” Al-Khatib said.

The Kingdom is optimistic about the tourism sector for the next five to 10 years, as Vision 2030 put focus on it and developed necessary plans, the minister noted.

He pointed out that the tourism sector constitutes 3.5 percent of the total gross domestic product (GDP) in the Kingdom, and the ministry aims to raise it to 10 percent.

The tourism sector contributes 4 percent of the total employment in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Khatib added that the Kingdom did not face any challenges during the summer campaign despite the travel of 8 million people, indicating that this campaign was successful and raised the hotel occupancy rates from 10 percent to 80 percent

He further highlighted that there is a great movement to amend regulations and legislation to attract investors, highlighting that hotel licenses are currently issued within only 10 days.

Saudi Arabia has all the basics in the tourism sector that qualify it to be one of the largest contributors across the world, the minister concluded.

