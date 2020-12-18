How Budget 2021 will impact ordinary Saudi citizens

You are here

Mazen Al-Sudairi is head of research, Al Rajhi Capital.
Updated 18 December 2020
Mazen Al-Sudairi

RIYADH: It is clear that Saudi Arabia is no longer content to simply be an oil exporter. Saudi Vision 2030 is designed to diversify the economy and ensure that all the Kingdom’s citizens are well prepared for future developments in all walks of life.

Female participation in the Saudi labor force is expected to increase in the near future. Female empowerment and employment are expected to lead economic growth, especially in the services sector.

Separately, regulatory changes have been made to the tourism, entertainment and leisure sectors to give a boost to service sectors, which generate more employment opportunities than the industrial sector.

A new digital model is being pursued in education, backed by smart devices. For example, five million students are now registered on e-learning platforms. One of the largest fund allocations in Budget 2021 is for education — SR186 billion ($49.6 billion).

Along with logistical channels, digital technology has also helped Saudi Arabia during the lockdown. In the health sector, the Tawakkalna system (the official app approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19) was launched, and now has 7.4 million users.

The bulk of Saudi Arabia’s population belongs in the Gen Z category (people born around 1995), the highest among the G20 countries. This is a major advantage for the Kingdom as it means its population can adapt to newer trends faster. Overall, Saudi citizens believe in technology and have faith in their rulers, thus helping advance the Kingdom’s goal of diversification faster.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has aligned itself with global practices in terms of the carbon cycle, with policies aimed at controlling carbon-dioxide emissions, the gas that constitutes 85 percent of greenhouse-gas emissions. Simultaneously, the Kingdom is prolonging the life of fossil fuels through efficient and cost-effective service.

Not only that, Saudi Arabia is aiming to generate 30 gigawatts of energy from renewables by 2025 and 60 gigawatts by 2030, which will further free up crude oil for exports. Energy demand is expected to double by 2050.

The Kingdom is investing in technology in a significant way. In the last three years, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has put much stock in technology and early-stage venture-capital investments, both domestically and globally. 

The PIF’s economic role has grown through its effective work in developing the local economy, expanding its portfolio of international assets, and establishing strategic partnerships to achieve its objectives, and to maximize sustainable returns as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia has taken the lead in building a drone manufacturing base, of which the first stage is 90 percent complete. The Kingdom wants to invest in and build tech expertise and aspires to be a formidable competitor to Silicon Valley. It is ranked second in the cybersecurity corporate indicator.

The Kingdom’s plans include building a $500 billion city, Neom. Neom will introduce a new model for urban sustainability and be a place that is focused on setting new standards for community health, environmental protection and the effective and productive use of technology. 

  • Mazen Al-Sudairi is head of research, Al Rajhi Capital
AP

BRUSSELS: The EU and the United Kingdom are heading into the weekend on a “last attempt” to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover in the new year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the only way to get a deal is for the 27-nation bloc to compromise since “the UK has done a lot to try and help, and we hope that our EU friends will see sense and come to the table with something themselves.”
“That’s really where we are,” Johnson said, adding “no sensible government” could agree to the EU demands as they stand.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told the EU parliament both sides were in the “home straight of the negotiations,” which have already come a long way in nine months of talks but are still short of a final compromise.
Barnier called it “a very serious and somber situation” if a deal falls through, with the jobs of hundreds of thousands of people at stake.
The European Parliament has set a Sunday night deadline for the talks since it still will have to approve any deal before Dec. 31, when a transition period following Britain’s Jan. 31 withdrawal from the EU will expire.
“It’s the moment of truth,” Barnier said. “We have very little time remaining — just a few hours.”
A failure to reach a post-Brexit deal would lead to more chaos on the borders at the start of 2021 as new tariffs would add to other impediments to trade enacted by both sides. The talks have bogged down on two main issues over the past days — the EU’s access to UK fishing waters and assurances of fair competition between businesses.
“We have reached the hard nuts to crack,” Barnier said. Johnson has made fisheries and UK control over its waters a key demand in the long saga of Britain’s departure from the EU.

Barmier said the EU understood and respected the UK’s desire to rule its own waves, but said that “a credible period of adjustment” had to be given, if EU boats are to be kicked out of British waters despite centuries of tradition of sharing them.
On top of that, the more London denies access to its waters, the more the EU can impose duties and tariffs.
“The European Union also has to maintain its sovereign right to react or to compensate,” Barnier said, highlighting that the UK seafood industry is extremely dependent on exports to the 27-nation bloc.
The European Parliament issued a three-day ultimatum to negotiators to strike a trade deal if it’s to be in a position to ratify an agreement this year. European lawmakers said they will need to have the terms of any deal in front of them by late Sunday if they are to organize a special gathering before the end of the year.
If a deal comes later, it could only be ratified in 2021, as the parliament wouldn’t have enough time to debate a proposed agreement before that.
A trade deal would ensure there are no tariffs and quotas on trade in goods between the two sides, but there would still be technical costs, partly associated with customs checks and non-tariff barriers on services.

