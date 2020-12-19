You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain’s rights organization slams silence on Qatar’s targeting of local fishermen

Bahrain’s rights organization slams silence on Qatar’s targeting of local fishermen

Bahraini fisherman swims towards his catch of shrimp Oct. 9, 2001 in the waters off Bahrain's coast in al-Budaiya, west of the capital Manama. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6gym

Updated 19 December 2020
Arab News

Bahrain’s rights organization slams silence on Qatar’s targeting of local fishermen

Bahrain’s rights organization slams silence on Qatar’s targeting of local fishermen
  • The National Institution for Human Rights expressed concern over the silence of NGOs on Qatar’s violations of human rights
  • Bahrain’s Interior Minister Rashid Al-Khalifa issued a warning to Qatari authorities earlier this week
Updated 19 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain’s human rights body slammed the silence over Qatar’s continuous targeting of local fishermen in the kingdom’s territorial waters, state news agency BNA reported.
The National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) expressed concern over the silence of NGOs on Qatar’s violations of human rights, BNA reported on Friday, without naming the accused organizations. 
Bahrain’s Interior Minister Rashid Al-Khalifa issued a warning to Qatari authorities earlier this week and described Qatar’s actions towards Bahraini fishermen as “brutal.”
The minister said that in the last 10 years, Qatar had stopped hundreds of boats with official Bahraini IDs after claiming they were in Qatari waters.
However, the fishermen had been fishing in those areas for centuries without any violation, the minister said, adding that it was well known that those areas were part of Bahrain.
The minister said the fishermen were arrested in a hostile and humiliated manner. 
“According to Bahraini fishermen, they were stopped in Bahrain's water, and we won't accept this,” he said.

Topics: Bahrain Qatar

Related

Bahrain's King Hamad vaccinated against COVID-19
Middle-East
Bahrain's King Hamad vaccinated against COVID-19
Special Bahraini non-profit brings mother nature to the boardroom
Middle-East
Bahraini non-profit brings mother nature to the boardroom

Iran extends coronavirus restrictions ahead of Yalda festival

Updated 11 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Iran extends coronavirus restrictions ahead of Yalda festival

Iran extends coronavirus restrictions ahead of Yalda festival
  • Shops were ordered to close two hours earlier, from 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday
  • The Health Ministry said on Saturday that 175 people had died over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily death toll since Sept. 19
Updated 11 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Shop closures and traffic restrictions in Iran will begin earlier on Saturday in an effort to avert a resurgence of coronavirus infections and deaths as Iranians prepare for the Yalda Night winter festival, authorities reported.
“Let’s not gather, so we don’t become fewer,” President Hassan Rouhani said in televised remarks on Saturday, urging Iranians not to hold extended family gatherings on Yalda Night, or Shab-e Yalda.
This year, the ancient winter solstice celebration falls on Sunday night. Families traditionally celebrate until the early hours of the morning, reciting poems, singing and eating nuts, dried fruits, watermelon, pomegranates and persimmon.
Shops were ordered to close two hours earlier, from 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi announced on state television. A traffic curfew was brought forward an hour to 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.
The Health Ministry said on Saturday that 175 people had died over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily death toll since Sept. 19. It said to date a total of 53,448 people had died from the coronavirus and 1,152,072 had been infected in Iran, the Middle East’s worst hit country.
Raisi said there had been a decline of 50% in daily deaths from coronavirus since stricter restrictions were imposed on Nov. 21 to curb the spread of the virus.
He said the spread of the virus had slowed in 30 of Iran’s 31 provinces, but holding Yalda gatherings could reverse those efforts.
When the Yalda feast is over, traffic restrictions will go back to 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. in the lower risk “orange” cities, including the capital Tehran, Raisi said.
The Yalda Night festival is also celebrated in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.
Pomegranates are eaten to symbolize the cycle of life, watermelon represents health while dried fruits and nuts, or ajeel, symbolize prosperity and wealth.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Related

Iran builds at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions
Middle-East
Iran builds at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions
US imposes sanctions on companies over support for sale of Iranian petrochemicals
World
US imposes sanctions on companies over support for sale of Iranian petrochemicals

Latest updates

Iran extends coronavirus restrictions ahead of Yalda festival
Iran extends coronavirus restrictions ahead of Yalda festival
Saudi Arabia says looking into other COVID-19 vaccines
Epstein-linked modeling agent charged with rape of minors
Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed joins TikTok to ‘be where the people are’
Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed joins TikTok to ‘be where the people are’
Shanina Shaik gets fit at home with Adidas and ASOS
Shanina Shaik gets fit at home with Adidas and ASOS

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.