Egyptian government denies privatizing spinning and weaving factories

A man works at a spinning factory on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters/File)
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The development plan is based on modernizing the cotton circulation and production system
CAIRO: The Egyptian Cabinet’s media center has denied reports on social media about the government privatizing spinning and weaving factories.

The Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector said that there was no validity to stories about privatizing spinning and weaving factories, and that these factories were operating normally. It said that a comprehensive plan was being implemented to develop the textile industry at an estimated cost of 21 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.3 billion) as it was one of the country’s most important businesses.

The development plan is based on modernizing the cotton circulation and production system, as well as developing gins, in addition to developing spinning and weaving companies and raising the efficiency of their workers.

Within the framework of the state’s plan to develop ginning — as it is the first link in the chain of the spinning and weaving industry — the development of the first ginning industry in Fayoum Governorate has been completed, and the development of three in Lower Egypt is being completed. This is provided that the development of three other gins has started, in addition to work toward the completion of the development plan for cotton gins nationwide.

Work is also underway to merge a number of spinning and weaving companies to improve performance.

The head of the Holding Company for Spinning and Weaving, Ahmed Mostafa, said that spinning and weaving had been a long-standing industry in Egypt for more than 100 years, but it had been neglected, in addition to a lack of investment in machinery, buildings or any aspect of the sector. Mostafa said that the existing machines were old and not suitable for new technology, and thus produced defective products that were not acceptable to the local or foreign market.

Mostafa said that there was a 21-billion-Egyptian-pound plan to develop the sector. This plan had been developed by an international advisory office and was approved by all parties under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The new machines had already been contracted, price advances paid and the shipping program was being prepared, which will start from the end of 2020. New machines had already arrived at the port, and there were three training centers in ​Al-Mahalla Al-Kubra, Kafr El-Dawar and Helwan.

Mostafa said that 700 million Egyptian pounds had been allocated to train 45,000 workers. They would be trained on new machines, each of them in their specialization, whether in spinning, weaving or dyeing, he said.

Topics: Egypt Spinning Mill

Iraq’s central bank devalues dinar by 22% amid public anger

Updated 19 December 2020
AP

  • Since an oil price crash earlier this year, Iraq has been grappling with an unprecedented liquidity crisis
  • A devaluation would give Iraq, which imports nearly all of its goods, more dinars in hand to make urgent payments
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Central Bank on Saturday announced it will devalue the Iraqi dinar by over 20 percent in response to a severe liquidity crisis brought on by low oil prices, a measure that has sparked public outrage as the government struggles to cover its expenses.
Riot police were dispatched outside the central bank headquarters in central Baghdad prior to the announcement in the event news of the devaluation sparked protests. A leaked draft of the state budget law for 2021 caused furor on the Iraqi street last week as it confirmed plans to devalue the dinar.
The new rates represent a dramatic reduction from the previous official rate of 1,182 IQD. It is the first reduction in exchange rates that the Iraqi government has made in decades.
In a statement, the Central Bank set the new rate for the dinar, which is pegged to the US dollar, at 1,450 IQD when selling to the Iraqi Finance Ministry. The dinar will be sold to the public at 1,470 IQD and to other banks at 1,460 IQD.
The devaluation raised the prospects of the dinar weakening further on the street. The rate has already risen to 1,400 IQD per US dollar on Saturday, up from 1,300 IQD last week, at currency exchange agents.
“I stopped exchanging currency,” said Abo Abed, who works at a currency exchange in the Karrada neighborhood of the capital. He turned away a customer with a $100 bill, saying he could only sell at the old rate of 1,300 IQD. “Who knows, tomorrow it could be 1,800 IQD.”
Since an oil price crash earlier this year, Iraq has been grappling with an unprecedented liquidity crisis. The crude-exporting country has had to borrow from the bank’s dollar reserves to pay the nearly $5 billion in monthly fees for public salaries and pensions. Oil revenues, which account for 90% of the budget, have brought in an average of $3.5 billion.
Efforts to introduce reforms have been met with opposition and to date, the government has been borrowing internally to foot state bills.
A devaluation would give oil-rich Iraq, which imports nearly all of its goods, more dinars in hand to make urgent payments. But setting a new rate has been a delicate balancing act to satisfy the government’s needs for liquidity without impacting the average Iraqi.
The Finance Ministry is responsible to allocate salary payments to public workers, the largest working force in Iraq and among the most disgruntled by the new currency measures.
The bank justified the devaluation saying it was the product of “intense deliberations” with the prime minister, finance minister and lawmakers, and stressing the reduction in the dinar’s value would be a one-time occurrence.
“It must be emphasized here that this change (reduction) in the value of the Iraqi dinar will be one-time only and will not be repeated,” the statement said. “The Central Bank will defend this price and its stability with the support of its foreign reserves,” which it maintained are still at stable levels.
The bank blamed poor economic policies over the last decade. It said it had “no choice but to intervene” as poor economic planning and fiscal policies from Iraqi politicians have reduced Iraq to a crude-exporting state with the bulk of state expenditures going toward paying a bloated public sector.
The devaluation drew the ire of public sector workers. Many fear a weakened dinar, as well as plans proposed in the budget to cut salaries and impose taxes, will amount to pay cuts.
While taking a step toward austerity, the proposed state budget for 2021 also calls for record spending projecting a deficit of nearly $40 billion. A Cabinet session to vote on the law was postponed to Sunday.
From there, it will be voted on by lawmakers, a challenging task as the cuts are considered wildly unpopular ahead of next year’s nationwide elections.
“It will be very difficult (to pass),” said lawmaker Sarkawt Shamseddine. “In order to to convince MPs to vote for this big bill the government has to show it has other plans ... to increase revenues. That’s the strategy.”
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called for early elections to take place one year earlier than scheduled on June 2021, in line with demands of anti-government protesters.

Topics: Iraq dinar Central Bank

