Female workforce boosted in Grand Mosque

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf was recently appointed CEO of MBC Media Solutions (MMS).

He has more than 15 years’ experience in the regional advertising and communications market.

Prior to his current position, he worked at Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) for more than 10 years. At STC, he worked as a marketing communication manager between January 2010 and 2013, director of marketing communication between January 2013 and April 2015, and general manager of consumer marketing communication from April 2015 to November 2020.

Al-Sahhaf obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management at the American University of Sharjah in 2005. He received e-training in financial essentials and crisis management from the Harvard Business School in 2012. He also participated in a strategic marketing program and executive education at INSEAD in 2017. Al-Sahhaf also attended an authentic leadership development program at the Harvard Business School in 2017.

He worked at Nestle as a field operations executive between July 2005 and March 2006, and at Samba Financial Group as a money market dealer between April 2006 and 2007.

He then joined STC as communications and events section manager.

MBC Media Solutions began its operations in November 2020. This new commercial and ad sales unit will help MBC to work closely with clients, which include many of the world’s largest consumer brands, their marketing and advertising companies, and their media buying agencies.