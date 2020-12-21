You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain: 47 fishing boats are still detained by Qatar

Bahrain: 47 fishing boats are still detained by Qatar

Bahrain: 47 fishing boats are still detained by Qatar
A boat in Bahraini waters near the port of Manama on Dec. 2, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pdudc

Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

Bahrain: 47 fishing boats are still detained by Qatar

Bahrain: 47 fishing boats are still detained by Qatar
  • Qatar has detained nearly 650 boats and 2,153 persons with official Bahraini IDs in the past 10 years
  • Bahrain’s human rights body slammed the silence over Qatar’s continuous targeting of local fishermen
Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Qatar was still holding 47 Bahraini fishing boats, state news agency BNA reported on Sunday.
Bahrain’s marine Maj. Gen. and head of Coast Guard Alaa Siyadi added that Qatar has detained nearly 650 boats and 2,153 persons with official Bahraini IDs in the past 10 years, the report added.
The Coast Guard was receiving complaints from fishermen who have been targeted by Qatar in order to take appropriate legal measures, Siyadi added.
Qatar’s actions have affected the fishermen by damaging their boats and income, the report added.
On Friday, Bahrain’s human rights body slammed the silence over Qatar’s continuous targeting of local fishermen in the kingdom’s territorial waters.
The National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) expressed concern over the silence of NGOs on Qatar’s violations of human rights, without naming the accused organizations.
Bahrain’s Interior Minister Rashid Al-Khalifa issued a warning to Qatari authorities last week and described Qatar’s actions towards Bahraini fishermen as “brutal.”
The minister said the fishermen were arrested in a hostile and humiliating manner. 
“According to Bahraini fishermen, they were stopped in Bahrain’s water, and we won’t accept this,” he said.

Topics: Bahrain Qatar

Related

Bahrain’s rights organization slams silence on Qatar’s targeting of local fishermen
Middle-East
Bahrain’s rights organization slams silence on Qatar’s targeting of local fishermen
Bahrain's King Hamad vaccinated against COVID-19
Middle-East
Bahrain's King Hamad vaccinated against COVID-19

Kuwait closes border, suspends flights until Jan. 1

Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

Kuwait closes border, suspends flights until Jan. 1

Kuwait closes border, suspends flights until Jan. 1
Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait said it will suspend all commercial flights and close its land and sea borders starting from 11 pm on Monday until Jan. 1, the government communications office said in a Twitter post. 

On Sunday, the civil aviation authority in Kuwait added the United Kingdom to its high-risk list of countries following the outbreak of a new strain of COVID-19, meaning all flights from it are banned. 

Kuwait joins fellow gulf states like Oman and Saudi Arabia, who also announced the closure of their borders for one week over the new COVID-19 strain. 

(with Reuters)

Topics: Kuwait Coronavirus flights

Related

Latest updates

No evidence Pfizer vaccine won't work against new strain: EMA chief
No evidence Pfizer vaccine won't work against new strain: EMA chief
Saudi Arabia reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, 168 new cases
Saudi film ‘Scales’ to represent Kingdom at Oscars
Kuwait closes border, suspends flights until Jan. 1
Kuwait closes border, suspends flights until Jan. 1
Beirut’s traditional buildings inspire festive decorations
Beirut’s traditional buildings inspire festive decorations

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.