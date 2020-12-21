Arab News launches special project for the Year of Arabic Calligraphy

DUBAI: To round out the Year of Arabic Calligraphy, as declared by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Arab News has launched a special online project.

Its latest Deep Dive takes an in-depth multimedia look at the history and development of Arabic calligraphy, with animations and videos of well-known calligraphers, including the Dubai-based French-Tunisian street artist eL Seed.



“This year, we profiled several individual calligraphers in the Arab world,” said arts and lifestyle editor Saffiya Ansari. “But this Deep Dive allowed us to go way back in time and look at its development, showing readers its various styles and how it has evolved as a modern art form.”

Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English-language daily, launched its Deep Dive documentary series last year as a new way to showcase its most in-depth storytelling on key topics, enlivened by audio, video and animated graphics.

One of its Deep Dives, “Juhayman: 40 years on,” recently won a European Newspaper Award for multimedia storytelling, and another, “The rebirth of AlUla,” was shortlisted by Shorthand for best editorial story in 2019. They can be accessed here: https://www.arabnews.com/deepdive.

The Deep Dive “Arabic calligraphy: ancient craft, modern art” is also available online in French and Japanese.