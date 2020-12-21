You are here

Arab News launches special project for the Year of Arabic Calligraphy

Arab News launches special project for the Year of Arabic Calligraphy
Its latest Deep Dive takes an in-depth multimedia look at the history and development of Arabic calligraphy. (Supplied)
Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

Arab News launches special project for the Year of Arabic Calligraphy

Arab News launches special project for the Year of Arabic Calligraphy
  The online Deep Dive looks at the ancient craft and modern art of Arabic calligraphy
  The multimedia project includes an interview with French-Tunisian street artist eL Seed
Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: To round out the Year of Arabic Calligraphy, as declared by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Arab News has launched a special online project.

Its latest Deep Dive takes an in-depth multimedia look at the history and development of Arabic calligraphy, with animations and videos of well-known calligraphers, including the Dubai-based French-Tunisian street artist eL Seed.

Arabic calligraphy: Ancient craft, modern art
For the Saudi Ministry of Culture's Year of Arabic Calligraphy in 2020/21, we take an in-depth look at how the craft has developed from ancient to modern times.

Enter


“This year,  we profiled several individual calligraphers in the Arab world,” said arts and lifestyle editor Saffiya Ansari. “But this Deep Dive allowed us to go way back in time and look at its development, showing readers its various styles and how it has evolved as a modern art form.”

Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English-language daily, launched its Deep Dive documentary series last year as a new way to showcase its most in-depth storytelling on key topics, enlivened by audio, video and animated graphics. 

One of its Deep Dives, “Juhayman: 40 years on,” recently won a European Newspaper Award for multimedia storytelling, and another, “The rebirth of AlUla,” was shortlisted by Shorthand for best editorial story in 2019. They can be accessed here: https://www.arabnews.com/deepdive.

The Deep Dive “Arabic calligraphy: ancient craft, modern art” is also available online in French and Japanese.

Beirut's traditional buildings inspire festive decorations

Updated 21 December 2020
Rawaa Talass

Beirut’s traditional buildings inspire festive decorations

Beirut’s traditional buildings inspire festive decorations
Updated 21 December 2020
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: When it comes to decorating Christmas trees, one of the quirkiest types of tree ornament comes in the shape of famed world monuments, such as the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben or the Statue of Liberty. However, one Lebanese architect is giving this staple of the festive season a regional touch by crafting painted metal ornaments of the traditional buildings that line the streets of Beirut.

A university professor and specialist in architectural restoration, Ramzi Abu Fadel has long had a passion for Lebanon’s multicultural architectural landscape. “Every country has its own heritage,” he told Arab News. “In Beirut, the architecture is very special. Because we are on the Mediterranean Sea and open to trade, we were influenced by many neighboring civilizations, whether Islamic or European. We adapt and we develop.”

Abu Fadel said that the ornaments had proved popular and so far about 2,000 of them had been sold. (Supplied)

In the aftermath of the deadly Aug. 4 explosion, thousands of buildings were severely damaged; among them are more than 600 historic buildings that are in a vulnerable condition, according to UNESCO. “We were all heartbroken; you cannot not cry,” says Abu Fadel, “I wanted to help with what I know best.”

Inspired by the architecture of the Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael neighborhoods, which were particularly severely impacted, he initially designed a line of delicate candle houses, featuring, for instance, triple arches — an iconic element of Lebanese architecture that has a history of Italian origin. All profits from this project went directly to the Beirut Heritage Initiative, which is rehabilitating damaged buildings constructed between 1860 and 1930.

Ramzi Abu Fadel was inspired by the architecture of the Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael neighborhoods. (Supplied)

As Christmas approached, Abu Fadel set out to locally produce carved ornaments painted in red and white and hand-finished by people with disabilities. “It’s a sad Christmas in Lebanon. So I thought that this initiative will allow people to show their love for Beirut by decorating their trees with these ornaments,” he said.

Abu Fadel said that the ornaments had proved popular and so far about 2,000 of them had been sold. Proceeds will once again benefit the initiative Abu Fadel is committed to.

“People like the product and at the same time they like that they are helping rebuild Beirut,” he said.

