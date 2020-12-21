Saudi Arabia moves to reassure public over new mutant virus strain

You are here

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Health Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said the Kingdom is still assessing and studying the speed of which the virus is spread.
Deema Al-Khudair & Rawan Radwan

  • No cases in Kingdom, health minister says
  • Minister says vaccines will often not be affected by variant
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia moved on Monday to reassure the public over the new mutant strain of coronavirus as the world closed its doors to travel from the UK, where the strain was first identified.

The Kingdom has shut its land and sea borders and suspended commercial flights for at least  a week. “We’re closely monitoring and studying the new COVID-19 variant and the leadership has taken all precautionary measures to … assess the situation and understand more about this new variant,” Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said.

There was no evidence to suggest that the new strain was more dangerous or would neutralize the effectiveness of vaccines, the minister said.

Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly rejected suggestions that a case of the COVID-19 variant had been reported in the Kingdom. There were no such cases, he said, and studies were still being conducted on the genetic sequencing of the virus.

The Saudi cultural mission in the US urged Saudi students there who had flights home to remain in their residences until the flight suspension was lifted, while maintaining precautionary health measures recommended by their local authorities.

Saudi citizens who were due to fly home from London on Sunday night were removed from their flights and given free hotel accommodation in the British capital. Many thanked Saudi embassy staff for their swift action.

At home, residents said the new travel restrictions were not unexpected. Saif Miswadeh, 28, a computer programmer from Jordan, had to scrap plans to travel home to visit his family for the new year. “I understand this precautionary measure is for the safety of our loved ones,” he said.

Jordan was one of many countries that closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears over the new coronavirus strain, which is 70 percent more infectious than the original. India, Pakistan, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia and Hong Kong suspended travel for Britons, while Kuwait and Oman closed their borders completely.
Several other nations blocked travel from Britain over the weekend, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Belgium and Canada.

Cases of the new strain have also been in detected in Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands.
Australia said two people who travelled from the UK to New South Wales had the mutated virus. Dozens of domestic flights were cancelled and New South Wales locked down more than 250,000 people. “2020 is not done with us yet,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tawfiq Al-Rabiah Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health Coronavirus COVID-19

The valley has water channels, green corridors, walkways, and picnic spots for visitors to enjoy the scenic beauty that includes orchards and farms.
Lojien Ben Gassem

  • The popular location has ready-set tables and cushions available for rent in designated spots
RIYADH: With cooler winter weather sweeping Saudi Arabia, and with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surges putting many countries back into lockdown, people in the Kingdom are heading to open spaces so they can have fun and relax in a safe yet socially distanced way.
Camping in the Kingdom, called kahsta, often involves activities that take place throughout the day and late into the night with locals enjoying different dances, cuisines, and games to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
One of the places becoming a major attraction for young people and families to enjoy the magic of wintertime is Wadi Hanifa, which is located on the outskirts of Riyadh.
It was known in the pre-Islamic era as Wadi Al-Irdh and was renamed Wadi Hanifa after the Bani Hanifa tribe that populated the area.
The valley, which runs for a length of 120 km from the northwest to southeast, was once a waste disposal site. Now it has water channels, green corridors, walkways, and picnic spots for visitors to enjoy the scenic beauty that includes orchards and farms.
Jerry Inzerillo, who is CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), told Arab News the wadi was famous because it had what humans needed: Water, food, shelter, and shade. He said it was a place where people told stories, raised their families, and prospered together, but then people began taking it for granted.
Inzerillo said that next year there would be several new attractions opening as part of the development of Wadi Hanifa.

BACKGROUND

Camping in the Kingdom, called kahsta, often involves activities that take place throughout the day and late into the night.

“We’re putting tens of thousands of new palm trees, big parks. We’re going to have pets and horses, walking and jogging trails, cafes and restaurants and petting zoos and activities. It’s going to be so much fun to be in the wadi that there will be plenty to do.”
Afnan Ahmed, who is a frequent visitor to Wadi Hanifa, said it was a place where people could enjoy themselves in big groups.
“Recently, my friends and I have been going to Wadi Hanifa, especially when the weather has become a little cooler. We wanted a place that we can all fit in, that can accommodate us, because we are many, a place where we don’t need to make any formal reservations, a place where we can relax and have fun. I think Wadi Hanifa gained popularity, especially after COVID-19 where people can’t travel abroad, and people need somewhere to breathe as it has amazing scenery.”
The popular location has ready-set tables and cushions available for rent in designated spots. The open area overlooking the valley, and with the Riyadh skyline in the distance, can be added as a newly favored evening getaway for all.

Topics: Wadi Hanifa

