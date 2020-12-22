Abu Dhabi secures funding to build world’s largest solar power plant

You are here

The Al-Dhafra Solar PV IPP, located around 35km from Abu Dhabi city, will be the world’s largest single-site solar power plant when finished. (AFP file photo)
  • Funding for the project will be sourced from seven international banks
DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. (TAQA) on Tuesday announced it has secured funding to build the world’s largest solar power plant.
The successful financial closing of Al-Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Producer (IPP) project was achieved alongside TAQA’s partners Masdar, EDF Renewables and JinkoPower.
The plant will be located around 35km from Abu Dhabi city, will have capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) and will supply power to the Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC).
When complete, Al-Dhafra Solar PV IPP will be the world’s largest single-site solar power plant, using approximately 4 million solar panels to generate enough electricity for approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE.
Funding for the project will be sourced from seven international banks. TAQA will own 40 percent of the project while Masdar, EDF Renewables and JinkoPower will have a 20 percent stake each.
“Through this project and many others – such as TAQA’s Noor Abu Dhabi, currently the world’s largest operational solar power plant – we have established the company as a trusted integrated utilities partner that is leading the sector’s transformation in the UAE and beyond,” said Jasim Husain Thabet, group CEO and managing director at TAQA.
“We have an expanded portfolio of power and water assets that we will grow further through a disciplined approach, adding value for our shareholders and delivering a diverse supply of energy for our stakeholders and the communities in which we operate.”
EWEC CEO Othman Al-Ali said: “Reaching the financial close for a project of this scale and efficiency marks another milestone in EWEC’s commitment to developing the UAE’s renewable energy sector.”
He added: “Over the past 12 months, EWEC has collaborated with international, regional and local partners during the bidding, negotiation and financial close for a number of ground-breaking projects: The world’s largest reverse osmosis desalination project at Taweelah, the UAE’s largest and most advanced gas-fired power plant in Fujairah, and now the world’s largest solar power plant at Al-Dhafra.”
Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group senior executive vice president for renewable energies and CEO of EDF Renewables, said the plant is due to start commercial operations in 2022.

Bahrain’s GFH in $77m deal to acquire Amazon warehouses in Spain

  • The transaction has been valued at around $77 million
  • The warehouses cover an area of over 100,000 square meters
DUBAI: Bahrain’s GFH Financial Group has announced the acquisition of warehouses in Spain operated by Amazon, as the asset management firm looks to tap into the growing Spanish e-commerce sector.

The transaction has been valued at around $77 million. The warehouses cover an area of over 100,000 square meters and are leased on a long-term basis to Amazon Road Transport SLU, a subsidiary of the global e-commerce retailer Amazon.

The facility has the potential to supply goods to a catchment area of around 4 million people in southeast Spain, and is located close to the major motorways linking the eastern coast of the country’s main cities of Barcelona, Valencia and Malaga to the European road network.

“We’re delighted to announce this strategic acquisition as we continue to build our global portfolio of income yielding real estate assets, capable of delivering solid returns for the Group and our investors,” said Nael Mustafa, managing director of business development at GFH.

“This transaction, which also marks our first in Spain, was concluded as a result of a number of unique dynamics.”

GFH is listed in the Bahrain Bourse, the Kuwait Stock Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market.

