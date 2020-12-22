You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt suspends medical staff vacations as virus cases surge

Egypt suspends medical staff vacations as virus cases surge

Egypt suspends medical staff vacations as virus cases surge
Members of medical team walk in front of the Institute of Research for Tropical Medicine amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, in Egypt. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n8ty3

Updated 14 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt suspends medical staff vacations as virus cases surge

Egypt suspends medical staff vacations as virus cases surge
  • On Monday evening, Egypt recorded its highest rate of coronavirus cases and deaths during the second wave
Updated 14 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population has suspended vacations for medical staff in hospitals and health units in an effort to step up its anti-coronavirus campaign.

An official source told Egyptian media that the ministry will stop granting or renewing vacations to doctors, nursing staff, technicians, administrators and health sector workers as part of a plan to confront the second virus wave.

The source added that the ministry will also end non-compulsory vacations, including travel abroad.

On Monday evening, Egypt recorded its highest rate of coronavirus cases and deaths during the second wave, with 718 new cases and 32 deaths.

Hossam Hosni, head of Egypt’s coronavirus committee in the Ministry of Health and Population, said that Egypt is facing three strains of coronavirus, one of which is weak, meaning that rumors of dangerous new strains of the virus entering the country are false.

Hosni said that Egypt will forbid entry to anyone entering the country from abroad until negative tests are returned.

Egyptian media reported that about 30 hospitals have been rehabilitated in Cairo to isolate coronavirus patients.

A source said that although coronavirus cases are increasing, the surge in specially designed facilities means Egypt is prepared against a second wave.

“We wish people to abide by the precautionary measures, as the virus spreads faster and most of the infected people do not show symptoms, and the precautionary measures are a lifeline at this stage,” the source said.

Minister of Health Hala Zayed held a meeting on Sunday evening with several major medical oxygen companies to discuss ways to provide strategic stocks of medical gas in all Egyptian governorate hospitals.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Special Egypt cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations due to coronavirus
Middle-East
Egypt cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations due to coronavirus
Special Egypt ministry halves workforce to curb virus surge
Middle-East
Egypt ministry halves workforce to curb virus surge

Daughter of British-Iranian political prisoner sends plea to UK PM

Updated 22 December 2020
Arab News

Daughter of British-Iranian political prisoner sends plea to UK PM

Daughter of British-Iranian political prisoner sends plea to UK PM
  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been imprisoned since 2016
Updated 22 December 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The 6-year-old daughter of one of Iran’s most high-profile political prisoners has written a card to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking him to bring home her mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in time for Christmas. 

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who turns 42 on Saturday, is expected to spend her fifth Christmas away from her family, having been imprisoned since 2016 on highly contentious allegations of espionage and an attempt to overthrow the Iranian regime.

In the card to the prime minister, her daughter said: “Dear Boris Johnson, please can you bring my mummy home for Christmas. She has been good. When she comes back I want to cuddle her first and then go to the toy shop with her. Merry Christmas to you and your family. Love Gabriella.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family has been campaigning for her release non-stop since her imprisonment.

Measures to draw attention to the case have included a joint hunger strike between her and her husband Richard, who camped outside the Iranian Embassy in London.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was given a temporary release from the notorious Evin Prison in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, which Tehran struggled to contain.

She is now back under house arrest at her parents’ home in Tehran. No date has been set for her next court hearing.

Topics: Iran UK Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Latest updates

Egypt suspends medical staff vacations as virus cases surge
Saudi industrial sector undergoing 'fundamental' changes: Alkhorayef
Saudi Arabia sees ‘strong rebound’ in foreign investor licenses
Daughter of British-Iranian political prisoner sends plea to UK PM
Daughter of British-Iranian political prisoner sends plea to UK PM
Putin signs bill giving presidents lifetime immunity
Putin signs bill giving presidents lifetime immunity

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.