You are here

  • Home
  • Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration

Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration

Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov gives a press conference on the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in Moscow on August 5, 2019. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/982fh

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration

Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration
  • Ryabkov said it would be strange to expect good things from those who ‘made their careers on Russophobia and throwing mud at my country’
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Wednesday Moscow was not expecting “anything good” from US President-elect Joe Biden, accusing members of his future administration of “Russophobia.”
“We are definitely not expecting anything good. And it would be strange to expect good things from people, many of whom made their careers on Russophobia and throwing mud at my country,” Ryabkov said in an interview with news agency Interfax.

Topics: Russia

Related

Russia reports 28,552 new coronavirus cases, 611 deaths
World
Russia reports 28,552 new coronavirus cases, 611 deaths
Russia scales back COVID-19 screening amid surging cases
World
Russia scales back COVID-19 screening amid surging cases

Three police shot dead, fourth wounded in central France

Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Three police shot dead, fourth wounded in central France

Three police shot dead, fourth wounded in central France
  • The police officers were shot by a 48-year-old man
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Three French police officers were shot dead and a fourth wounded when a man opened fire as they arrived at a house in a remote village in response to a call about domestic violence against a woman, police and French media said on Wednesday.
The mayor of the nearby French town of Saint-Just said special forces were on the scene following the fatal shooting in the village, said media.
Mayor Francois Chautard said police were called to a report of domestic violence in the village in central France, some 180 km (114 miles) west of the city of Lyon.
When police arrived a 48-year-old man starting shooting at them and then set fire to the house, according to media reports.
The woman, who was the reported victim of domestic violence, sought refuge on the roof of the house and was rescued safely by police.
A police operation was still underway in the village, said French television service BFMTV.

Topics: Shooting France

Related

France’s Macron has tested positive for COVID-19
World
France’s Macron has tested positive for COVID-19

Latest updates

Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration
Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration
Egyptians stuck abroad after Gulf countries suspend flights
Egyptians stuck abroad after Gulf countries suspend flights
New Year’s Eve celebration at Dubai Downtown to be streamed online
New Year’s Eve celebration at Dubai Downtown to be streamed online
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Abu Dhabi lists Saudi Arabia on safe travel list
Abu Dhabi lists Saudi Arabia on safe travel list

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.