Bahrain to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to residents and nationals

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Ministry of Health announced the availability of coronavirus vaccines to residents and nationals starting Friday.
Individuals wishing to receive the jab do not have to pre-register online for appointments, state news agency BNA reported.
The country’s health centers will inoculate persons every day from 8a.m. until 6p.m. for free.
Residents and nationals must be 18 years and above to receive the vaccination.
Last week, Bahraini King Hamad was vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of its nationwide inoculation campaign.
The monarch said all citizens and residents should adhere to precautionary measures and instructions issued by the national medical team to deal with the coronavirus, BNA added.
