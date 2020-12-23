You are here

Bahrain to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to residents and nationals

Crown Prince of Bahrain Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa volunteered to receive a dose in the third phase of the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG, in Manama on Sept. 16. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

  • Individuals wishing to receive the jab do not have to pre-register online for appointments
  • Residents and nationals must be 18 years and above to receive the vaccination
DUBAI: Bahrain’s Ministry of Health announced the availability of coronavirus vaccines to residents and nationals starting Friday.
Individuals wishing to receive the jab do not have to pre-register online for appointments, state news agency BNA reported.
The country’s health centers will inoculate persons every day from 8a.m. until 6p.m. for free.
Residents and nationals must be 18 years and above to receive the vaccination.
Last week, Bahraini King Hamad was vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of its nationwide inoculation campaign.
The monarch said all citizens and residents should adhere to precautionary measures and instructions issued by the national medical team to deal with the coronavirus, BNA added.

CAIRO: Egypt has called off all New Year’s celebrations in order to stem rising coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Wednesday.
“There will be no New Year’s celebrations or gatherings as part of the precautionary measures taken to confront the coronavirus,” the premier said in a statement released after a cabinet meeting.
Egypt’s daily novel coronavirus caseload has been increasing steadily in recent weeks, and the Arab world’s most populous country has officially recorded more than 127,000 cases, including over 7,100 deaths.
While the official recovery rate remains high, limited testing of the general population has stoked fears that cases are going undetected.
On Monday, Mohammed Al-Nady, a member of Egypt’s national coronavirus crisis committee, told prominent talk show host Lamees Al-Hadidi that “infections, in reality, are at least 10 times higher than what is officially announced, and that’s being kind.”
Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed told Wednesday’s cabinet meeting that 364 hospitals nationwide, with a capacity of 5,000 “care beds” and equipped with 2,400 respirators, would be ready to receive critically ill Covid-19 patients when needed, according to the statement.

