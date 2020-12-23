You are here

Lebanon to ask consultants to resume central bank audit

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the central bank forensic audit, saying it had not been given information it needed. (Reuters)
Reuters

  Parliament agreed this week to lift banking secrecy for one year
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker finance minister said it would contact a consulting firm on Wednesday to resume a forensic audit of the central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock.
Parliament agreed this week to lift banking secrecy for one year, after the restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the audit, saying it had not been given information it needed.
“It was decided based on the law from parliament and government decisions to contact the firm A&M to resume the forensic audit,” caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni’s office cited him as saying after meeting with the president.
A presidency statement later quoted Wazni as saying the firm had recently sent a letter to the central bank that showed its willingness to resume work with the Lebanese government.
Such an audit is on list of reforms donors have demanded before helping Lebanon out of its financial crisis, rooted in decades of state waste and graft.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said last month that he favored an audit but that disclosing the accounts of local banks would require a change in legislation.
Some Lebanese officials have accused him of using bank secrecy laws to justify withholding information.

Saudi, Mideast hotels record highest occupancy levels since February

Saudi, Mideast hotels record highest occupancy levels since February

  Despite monthly improvement, hotels in KSA still say revenues down due to COVID-19
RIYADH: In November, hotels in the Middle East recorded their highest occupancy levels since February 2020, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on the travel and tourism sector.

According to the November 2020 report by global hotel data analysis company STR, the average hotel occupancy rate for the Middle East was 46.9 percent, a drop of 34.4 percentage points compared to November 2019.

The average daily rate (ADR) per room was $107.98, a year-on-year drop of 24.9 percent, meaning revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $50.63, a year-on-year decline of 50.7 percent.

In Saudi Arabia, November’s average occupancy rate was 34.7 percent, down 38.7 percentage points compared to last year.

ADR was actually up 5.2 percent to SR498.11 ($132.83), but RevPAR still slipped 35.5 percent year-on-year to SR172.70

Each of the key performance indicators in the Kingdom was up slightly month-on-month in November, with ADR increasing for the first time since April.

In Oman, average occupancy slumped 66 percent to 24.1 percent, while ADR was down 45.2 percent to 33.81 Omani rials ($87.93) and RevPAR was down 81.4 percent to 8.15 rials.

Despite the drop, the sultanate’s occupancy and RevPAR levels were at their highest levels since March, but the country is still struggling to recover from the impact of global travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

“COVID-19 continues to weigh upon the travel and tourism sector, with government and industry bodies alike looking for a path towards a sustained recovery,” Colliers International, the global commercial real estate leader, said in its Middle East and North Africa Hotel Forecasts, which focused on the first 10 months of the year.

“While restrictions on movement and international travel have begun to ease, controlled and consistent growth will be the key to achieve previous levels of demand.”

Colliers gave a breakdown of occupancy rates across Saudi Arabia’s main markets, averaging 50 percent in Riyadh (down 18 percentage points compared to last year), 37 percent in Jeddah (down 37 percentage points), 21 percent in Makkah (down 66 percentage points), 27 percent in Madinah (down 57 percentage points) and 54 percent in Alkhobar (down just 5 percentage points).

Looking to 2021, Colliers predicted that Riyadh will average 55 percent occupancy, with Jeddah at 51 percent, Makkah at 37 percent, Madinah at 51 percent and Alkhobar at 55 percent.

