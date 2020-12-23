You are here

  • Home
  • Remote work spurs earwear, smartwatch sales

Remote work spurs earwear, smartwatch sales

Remote work spurs earwear, smartwatch sales
The smartwatch category saw shipments increase 15.2 percent year-on-year during the quarter. (File: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/czrjv

Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

Remote work spurs earwear, smartwatch sales

Remote work spurs earwear, smartwatch sales
Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Growing demand for earphones among people forced to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic helped spark a rebound in the Middle East wearables market in the third quarter of this year.

According to the latest insights from International Data Corporation (IDC), a global provider of market intelligence, 3 million wearable units worth $405.6 million were shipped to the Middle East and Africa during the third quarter of the year, a year-on-year increase of 15.8 percent.

Looking at a breakdown of data for Saudi Arabia, Nourhan Abdullah, an IDC senior research analyst, told Arab News the Kingdom recorded delivery of 385,000 wearable units in the third quarter of the year, a 7 percent increase on the same period last year.

Within the wearables sector, Abdullah said that the three most popular items were wristbands, earwear devices and watches, while the top-selling brand was China’s Xiaomi.

“Coronavirus restrictions fueled demand during Q3 2020, with remote working and home-schooling policies pushing consumers to look for more compatible devices to ensure productivity,” Abdullah said.

“The need to be connected, while limiting surrounding noise, spurred significant growth in earwear devices, leading to double-digit growth for the region’s overall wearables market,” he said of the market across the Middle East and Africa.

While basic wristbands, the market’s dominant category, suffered a decline in the third quarter, the second-largest category, earwear devices, saw shipments increase 54.8 percent year-on-year.

Apple, Samsung and JBL are the top three brands in the earwear devices category across the Middle East and Africa. In total, basic wristbands and earwear devices accounted for 88.7 percent of sales for all wearables during the period.

The smartwatch category saw shipments increase 15.2 percent year-on-year during the quarter, thanks to demand for features that help monitor social distancing and tracing.

Samsung dominated the region’s smartwatch space with 44.5 percent of all sales, followed by Apple and Garmin.

Topics: Work home smart watches

Related

‘His House’: Smart, timely and — most importantly — very scary
Lifestyle
‘His House’: Smart, timely and — most importantly — very scary
Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business
Business & Economy
Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business

Global cargo logjam deepens, delaying goods for retailers, automakers

Updated 17 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Global cargo logjam deepens, delaying goods for retailers, automakers

Global cargo logjam deepens, delaying goods for retailers, automakers
  • Surge in demand for goods amid pandemic has upended normal trade flows
Updated 17 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

LOS ANGELES/LONDON: Amazon seller Bernie Thompson shifted half of his production out of China to reduce his business risks and still found himself in the crosshairs of logistical chaos besetting the movement of goods around the globe.

A surge in demand for furniture, exercise equipment and other goods for shoppers sheltering at home in a worsening COVID-19 pandemic has upended normal trade flows.

That has stranded empty cargo containers in the wrong places, spawning bottlenecks that now stretch from factories to seaports.

Container ship operators ferry the majority of consumer goods, and transportation and trade sources warn that prolonged industry disruption could cause shortages and complicate the global economic recovery.

Thompson, founder of Washington-based Plugable Technologies, sells work-from-home staples like laptop docking stations. He diversified sourcing to be less reliant on a single country for manufacturing and less exposed to US tariffs on Chinese goods.

Things did not go as planned and now, like many other importers, he is concerned about keeping enough product in stock.

“We’ve moved production out of China and moved ourselves right into a disadvantage,” said Thompson.

His new factory in Thailand was first to suffer delays of about four weeks, in part because shipping companies routed empty containers to the top priority US-China trade lane.

Those logistical snags cascaded and now his remaining shipments from China — the world’s No. 1 manufacturer — are postponed by as much as three weeks.

And he is not alone — US retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. in the United Kingdom have also suffered delays.

“Everyone’s trying to squeeze through this narrow opening all at once,” said Rick Woldenberg, chief executive of Illinois-based Learning Resources which supplies educational toys to Amazon.com and other major retailers. It can “really screw up your plans,” he said.

Container ships have been sailing at full load since August – something that has not happened in a decade, said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst with trade association BIMCO.

Rolf Habben Jansen, chief executive of Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, told investors that the container line was “deploying every available ship.”

Frustration is building. Importers and exporters are “upset they’re not able to move their product or crop as willingly as they would like to,” said Gene Seroka, executive director of Port of Los Angeles – the busiest US seaport.

“We need to get the trade flow going to grease the engine for the whole world economy,” said Christopher Tang, a business professor at the University of California-Los Angeles.

Port staffing reductions due to COVID safety rules also play a part.

“It’s a combination of strong volume and slower and less efficient operations,” said Lars Mikael Jensen, head of network with Denmark’s A.P. Moller Maersk, the world’s biggest container line.

“This is the perfect storm for global container flows,” Jensen said.

Topics: cargo Automakers retailers Amazon

Related

Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock
Business & Economy
Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock
China automakers seek policy relief after virus sales plunge
Business & Economy
China automakers seek policy relief after virus sales plunge

Latest updates

5m perform rituals at Grand Mosque since resumption
Global cargo logjam deepens, delaying goods for retailers, automakers
KSrelief signs deal for $4m nutrition program in Yemen
Japan’s energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall
Gaza Christians face canceled Christmas amid pandemic
Gaza Christians face canceled Christmas amid pandemic

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.