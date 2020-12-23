Kingdom to Saudize 30% of accounting jobs

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is planning to Saudize 30 percent of accounting jobs, Ahmad Al-Rajhi, minister of human resources and social development, said.
The decision will come into effect in January 2021 and applies to local private entities with at least five accounting jobs.
More than 9,800 job opportunities will be created under the plan, the ministry said, adding that targeted jobs include account director, director of Zakat and tax department, director of financial reports department, director of auditing department, internal auditor and cost accountant.
Saudi accountants included in the Saudization rate should receive minimum salaries of SR6,000 ($1,600) and SR4,500 for bachelor and diploma holders, respectively.
In addition, they should be authorized by the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants (SOCPA), the ministry added.
