Saudi establishments directed to disclose updates on staff accommodations

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MOMRA) directed owners of all establishments to disclose information about their workers’ accommodations inside the Kingdom through Labor Camps Platform and for other staff camps on the outskirts through Balady Portal.

The disclosure process is linked to the work permit issuance and renewal services, state-run SPA reported.

The ministry added that work is ongoing in parallel approaches to facilitate necessary measures for the private sector to ensure the quality and environment of the labor camps, in line with the specified standards.

Under the first approach, establishment owners are required to disclose updated information about the location of workers’ accommodation.

The second approach aims to license properties, as per the health, technical and safety requirements through Balady portal.

