You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi establishments directed to disclose updates on staff accommodations

Saudi establishments directed to disclose updates on staff accommodations

Saudi establishments directed to disclose updates on staff accommodations
Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MOMRA) directed owners of all establishments to disclose information about their workers’ accommodations inside the Kingdom. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ymy32

Updated 18 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi establishments directed to disclose updates on staff accommodations

Saudi establishments directed to disclose updates on staff accommodations
  • The disclosure process is linked to the work permit issuance and renewal services
Updated 18 sec ago
Argaam

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MOMRA) directed owners of all establishments to disclose information about their workers’ accommodations inside the Kingdom through Labor Camps Platform and for other staff camps on the outskirts through Balady Portal.

The disclosure process is linked to the work permit issuance and renewal services, state-run SPA reported.

The ministry added that work is ongoing in parallel approaches to facilitate necessary measures for the private sector to ensure the quality and environment of the labor camps, in line with the specified standards.

Under the first approach, establishment owners are required to disclose updated information about the location of workers’ accommodation.

The second approach aims to license properties, as per the health, technical and safety requirements through Balady portal.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs Saudi workers

Related

222 Saudi establishments fined for breaching virus precautionary measures
Saudi Arabia
222 Saudi establishments fined for breaching virus precautionary measures
Women constitute 35% of total Saudi workers in labor market
Saudi Arabia
Women constitute 35% of total Saudi workers in labor market

Wednesday trading: Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1%

Updated 14 min 21 sec ago
Argaam

Wednesday trading: Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1%

Wednesday trading: Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1%
  • TASI gains 0.5% to cross 8,700 points, turnover hits $3.07bn
Updated 14 min 21 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi equities rose for the second consecutive day, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closing 0.5 percent, or 40 points, higher at 8,721 points on Wednesday.

Total trading reached SR11.5 billion ($3.07 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 136:47.

Blue chip SABIC rose 0.6 percent to SR101.60, while banking major Al Rajhi climbed 0.8 percent to SR75.

Al Yamamah Steel gained 1.4 percent to SR30.10, as the company’s board of directors recommended a 10 percent dividend for FY2019/20.

SIIG surged 5.2 percent to SR28.30, after the firm announced the board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020.

Farm Superstores went limit up to close at SR32.45.

On the other hand, Al-Samaani fell 1.2 percent to SR226.40. The company’s board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend for FY2020.

Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1% percent to SR95.50.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Baazeem Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Thursday trading: Tadawul index recorded its highest point since July 2019
Business & Economy
Thursday trading: Tadawul index recorded its highest point since July 2019

Latest updates

Saudi establishments directed to disclose updates on staff accommodations
Wednesday trading: Baazeem was the top decliner, shedding 5.1%
‘Cheaper than water’: Iraqis angry but unsurprised over Blackwater pardons
‘Cheaper than water’: Iraqis angry but unsurprised over Blackwater pardons
Workers uncover Roman mosaic in Baalbek market
Workers uncover Roman mosaic in Baalbek market
Russia clears way to block Facebook, YouTube for ‘censorship’
Russia clears way to block Facebook, YouTube for ‘censorship’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.