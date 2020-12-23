International food retailer Spar opens outlet in Riyadh’s Digital City

Spar Saudi Stores Company, a company of Al-Sadhan Group, has opened an express convenience store in Riyadh’s Digital City. The opening of Spar Express was held under the patronage of Governor of the Saudi Public Pension Agency Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahhas, and in the presence of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Sadhan Group Muhammad Al-Sadhan and senior executives of Al-Raedah, Raza and Al-Sadhan Group.

Spar Express has an advanced convenience store format based on international best practices and tailored to serve the daily needs of the modern and dynamic communities of Saudi Arabia. The flagship store has a built-in CENSA Café and bakery, serving freshly packed sandwiches, fruits and other healthy food options. Self-checkout kiosks enable minimum human contact.

Chairman Al-Sadhan said: “The opening of the new Spar Express comes as a continuation of our expansion plans in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for developing the economy, and raising the level of services and products provided to citizens and residents. The Spar retail chain in Saudi Arabia is 100 percent owned by Al-Sadhan Group.”

Eid Al-Anazi, CEO of Al-Sadhan Group, said: “We are pleased to open Spar Express in the Digital City, which represents an advanced retail model, and provide the highest quality of products and services to Spar customers. Spar successfully operates different retail formats such as supermarkets, and convenience and express stores in select locations such as the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University and other distinguished neighborhoods in Riyadh.”

Spar, an international food retailer, opened its first outlet in the Kingdom in 2017. The latest express store is its 11th branch.

“Spar is committed to bringing an international shopping experience to the communities of Saudi Arabia, by serving people’s daily needs for groceries, locally sourced fresh produce and an exclusive range of imported products, all in stylish stores with welcoming staff and exceptional customer service,” a statement said.