Bethlehem facing canceled Christmas, ‘unparalleled’ recession

There are zero tourists, closed hotels, shops without customers, and celebrations have been limited to religious rituals amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 24 December 2020
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Celebrations for Christmas this year in Bethlehem will be restricted to religious rituals
  • The pandemic has caused a sharp decline in both domestic and foreign tourism in Palestine
Every year, the city of Bethlehem receives millions of foreign tourists from around the world, peaking during the Christmas period, which provides the main source of income for the city.

But this year, for the first time, the city resembles a ghost town. There are zero tourists, closed hotels, shops without customers, and celebrations have been limited to religious rituals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Bethlehem recorded its first coronavirus cases in March. Numbers soon spiked to about 10,000 cases, resulting in 88 deaths, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Saleh Matiri, the owner of an antique store in Bethlehem who has worked in the shop for more than 12 years, complained about the lack of business since the virus outbreak.

“We do not work today. Our business mainly depends on tourists. The shop is practically closed. We open for ventilation and we have had no source of income for many months because of coronavirus,” Matiri, 43, told Arab News.

He added: “I used to have three workers with me in the store, now I don’t need them. I kept them for a few months and paid them salaries, but now I cannot afford these high costs of rent and payment of wages and other expenses.”

The pandemic caused a sharp decline in both domestic and foreign tourism in Palestine, especially after the government imposed strict business closures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Samir Hazboun, head of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, said that 2020 was “absolutely unparalleled” in terms of economic damage and recession.

“Tourism in Bethlehem and facilities operating in the same field absorb 40 percent of the city’s workforce, and since last March it has been completely closed,” Hazboun said.

There are 73 hotels in Bethlehem, containing about 7,000 beds, which are normally filled during the Christmas period, he added.

“There are many hotel owners who obtained loans from banks before the pandemic reached Palestine, and we worked hard to postpone debts and loans imposed on them as a result of the economic conditions,” he said.

Celebrations for Christmas this year in Bethlehem will be restricted to religious rituals, with the presence of a limited number of Christians, clerics and officials, and a complete absence of tourists, according to Bethlehem’s mayor Antoun Salman.

“In 2019, about 3 million tourists visited Bethlehem, and at the beginning of the year we expected this number to increase in 2020, but with the advent of the pandemic, all tourism activities stopped and tourists were absent from visiting Palestine and Bethlehem,” Salman said.

“Before coronavirus, the unemployment rate in Bethlehem was about 14 percent, but after that it increased to 40 percent, which greatly affected the economic situation in the city, due to the disruption of the tourism sector since then,” he added.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, more than 33,000 Palestinian are employed in tourism jobs in the governorates of the West Bank, while the largest percentage are concentrated in Bethlehem.

Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah said in a press conference that the impact of the pandemic on tourism will be “significant” and that losses by the end of the year might amount to $1 billion.

“Bethlehem is the most affected Palestinian city as a result of its dependence on tourism, whether in terms of hotels, workshops, tour guides, tourist transportation, shopping, restaurants and indirect tourism service providers,” she said.

Despite the great losses incurred by Bethlehem this year, the long-lasting damage will likely be felt for years to come.

“If the coronavirus pandemic ends and tourism returns to Bethlehem, we will need two to three years to recover and return to the reality we were in at the beginning of 2020,” Hazboun said.
 

Turkey bolsters influence across North Africa’s Maghreb

Updated 24 December 2020
AFP

  • While Turkish-made drones have won battles in Libya, its soap operas and other cultural products have won hearts and minds in Maghreb countries
  • Muslim conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has in recent years asserted Ankara’s role as a regional player
TRIPOLI: Turkey is boosting its influence across North Africa, analysts say, intervening militarily in war-torn Libya and using “soft power,” trade and investment in Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.
While Turkish-made drones have won battles in Libya, its soap operas and other cultural products have won hearts and minds in Maghreb countries, several of which were once part of the Ottoman Empire.
Muslim conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has in recent years asserted Ankara’s role as a regional player, sparring with Greece and the European Union as well as with Russia and Gulf nations.
His willingness to confront European former colonial powers, especially France, and present himself as a defender of the Muslim world has earned him the respect of many in North Africa and elsewhere, say observers.
Turkey’s growing influence in the Maghreb is the result of Erdogan’s “neo-Ottoman and pan-Islamic” foreign policy strategy, said historian Pierre Vermeren of Sorbonne University.
“It really started in 2011 at the time of the Arab Spring” when popular revolts toppled the region’s autocrats and Turkey backed Islamic movements such as the Muslim Brotherhood, he said.
“In 2020 there was a sudden acceleration of Turkish influence, which is now direct with its intervention in Libya, putting Turkish soldiers and mercenaries on the borders of Algeria and Tunisia.”
Ankara-backed networks are promoting Turkey “through social media and the press,” Vermeren said.
Political analyst Ali Bakeer, based in Ankara, agreed that “Turkey is seeking to strengthen its relations with the countries of the Maghreb region as a part of its opening up on Africa strategy.
“Turkish-Algerian relations are emerging fast. Meanwhile mutual interests between Turkey and Libya are evolving day by day. When it comes to Tunisia and Morocco, Turkey is trying to focus on the mutual economic benefits.”
Turkey’s impact has been most dramatic in oil-rich Libya, which was thrown into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and led to the killing of long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
Ankara’s help with military advisers, materiel and mercenaries — echoing its interventions and defense support from Syria to Azerbaijan — proved decisive this year when it rescued the UN-recognized Government of National Accord.
Turkey helped the Tripoli-based GNA push back an offensive by forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.
This also helped Turkey on a separate issue, a contest with Greece and Cyprus for offshore gas deposits, after Ankara signed a deal with the GNA laying claim to vast maritime territories.
Emadeddin Badi, an analyst at the Global Initiative Network, said that “Turkey is trying... to leverage its military investment for influence.”
Its military footprint is now significant in Libya, a country seeking a permanent peace following a UN-brokered cease-fire.
“Turkey has the largest military base on the Tunisian border, a naval base, (and) camps populated by Syrian mercenaries,” said Jalel Harchaoui of the Clingendael Institute in The Hague.
Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday authorized an 18-month extension of its Libya troop deployment.
Vermeren said that “in Libya, Turkey has made itself essential, through ‘hard power’.
“In the rest of the Maghreb, it is ‘soft power’ perhaps — but with major economic artillery all the same.”
In the countries west of Libya, Turkey’s focus has been on trade and investment.
More than 1,200 Turkish companies have set up shop in Algeria, a country Erdogan visited early this year and also helped with Covid-19 medical supplies.
Turkey has become the third largest importer of Algerian products, and the two countries aim to boost trade to 4.1 billion euros ($5 billion) a year.
In other outreach, Turkey helped in recent years with the restoration of the Ottoman-era Ketchaoua Mosque in Algiers.
Turkish imports to the Maghreb region have risen sharply, especially “Made in Turkey” textiles that squeeze out locally made goods.
“The Turks have flooded the textile market and killed many Moroccan brands,” said one manufacturer in the kingdom, which in October revised a 2006 free trade deal.
In Tunisia, businesses have also been hit by low-cost Turkish products which have increased since a 2004 free trade deal, and Tunis in 2018 reimposed some import duties.
There is, however, another source of appeal to many in the region — Erdogan himself, who has backed the Muslim Brotherhood even as it is labelled a “terrorist organization” by Egypt and several other Arab nations.
Amid North Africa’s bulging youth population, struggling with soaring unemployment worsened by the pandemic, Erdogan has won wide respect, said Vermeeren.
The Turkish head of state borrows from a tradition dating back to Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser as “another Mediterranean leader who insults Europe and presents himself as a defender of Muslims,” the historian said.
Harchaoui agreed the approach appeals to many Maghreb youngsters, judging that “a whole section of the youth sees in the Turkish example a model of independence.”

